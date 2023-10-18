Man leaves in the middle of date after woman downed 48 oysters

A woman was left all alone while on a date at the time of paying the bill. But why? After she downed dozens of plates of oysters and other food items, the man walked out on her. Since the woman shared her experience on social media, netizens slammed her.

According to Rolling Stone, EquanaB met a man who had been trying to take her out for a while. As they reached Fontaine’s Oyster House in Atlanta, USA, EquanaB was immediately interested in their Tuesday special order, which was a dozen oysters for $15.

She then proceeds to order a plate of oysters, followed by three more dozen of them. But that's not where it ends. She also got crab cake and red potato entrée while the man only had a drink. (Also Read: 'What's wrong with the cheesecake factory?': Woman refuses to exit car after date takes her to the Cheesecake Factory)

However, when it was time to pay the bill, her date told her that he was going to the bathroom and never returned.

The video by EquanaB was originally posted on TikTok and was later reshared on Instagram by the page The Shade Room. The video shows the woman reaching Fontaine’s Oyster House, where she can be seen dressing oysters with lemon and chilli sauce and slurping on them one by one. fix the sentence

Watch this woman downing 48 oysters here:

This post was shared on October 13. Since being posted, it has garnered more than 9.2 million views. The share also has tons of likes and comments.

Check out what people are saying below:

An individual wrote, "Imagine ordering 48 oysters and only leaving 11 dollar tip. Crazy."

A second commented, "I’m big on defending women but baby you made it hard."

"You even stated that you normally wouldn't have ordered that much so why take advantage of him wanting to spend time? I would've left you with the check too," said a third.

A fourth shared, "I would've left her too. Her voice and all that slurping."

A fifth added, "The man said drinks, not all of that! I would have left her too!"

