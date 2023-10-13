'What's wrong with the cheesecake factory?': Woman refuses to exit car after date takes her to the Cheesecake Factory

A TikTok video recently went viral, depicting a somewhat baffling first date, when a woman denies to get out of the car after the date takes her to the Cheesecake Factory. A Cheesecake Factory outlet in LA(Eater,com)

The video, originally shared by TikTok creator Monique Santos, has garnered over 912,000 views, sparking an intense flurry of comments.

In the video, a woman records herself, dressed up and donning sunglasses, as her date gets out of the car to open her door. However, her reaction takes an unexpected turn when she realizes that the destination is none other than The Cheesecake Factory, a popular chain restaurant.

The woman, seemingly unimpressed, murmurs, "He got me at The Cheesecake Factory, y’all. I ain’t getting out this car."

This refusal to exit the vehicle and her locking the door prompted a bit of a struggle as the man tried to regain access. The woman, visibly upset, finally rolls down her window and confronts her date about their choice of venue. She goes on to express her disdain for a chain restaurant as a first-date location and questions why he would take someone who looks like her to such an establishment.

“Look at me. I cannot go in The Cheesecake Factory,” she says.

The debate intensifies as the man in the video asks her if she expects him to "go all out on the first date." The woman believes that her appearance warrants special treatment, insisting that if a man is courting a woman, he should cherish and treat her well.

“So you just want to call it a night?” she asks.

“I mean, isn’t there some kind of compromise or something?”

“Ladies, can you believe this?” she asks into the camera as the man fastens his seat belt and starts to drive away

The man initially planned to take her to a nicer restaurant but changed his mind due to her tardiness in getting ready.

“So, respectfully, I’m just gonna drop you off at home,” he says.

“I mean, you are serious. You’re really leaving,” she says as the man continues to drive away.

“I mean, I understand I was late; I understand that. I understand that I could’ve been a bit more cooperative. You made some good points; that’s why I’m willing to compromise. Are you sure you wanna go home?” she expresses to him.

The man acknowledges her concerns but also expresses his hesitance to go all out on a fancy restaurant, especially if he's footing the bill. Their debate continues as the woman grapples with the notion of dining at The Cheesecake Factory.

Finally, the man decides that their differing expectations for the date make them incompatible. He respectfully offers to drop her off at home, and the woman, disheartened but understanding, accepts.

The video concludes with her acknowledging his standpoint and making peace with the decision.

Some commentors suggested that the woman might have taken relationship advice from an influencer called "sprinkle sprinkle," and it didn't seem to work out as she had hoped. Others commended the man for his communication and self-worth, with one person wondering, "What’s wrong with the Cheesecake Factory?"

Another said, “He’s right for doing that. He communicated properly, was respectful, and knows his worth. I also love the Cheesecake Factory.. lol.”

Some commenters opined that the woman's outfit and appearance didn't align with her restaurant choice.

