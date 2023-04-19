Man makes replicas of real houses inside snow globe, pics stun people

If you are a regular social media user, there is a chance that you have come across one or more such posts that may make your jaw drop in wonder. This tweet shared by Twitter user Jesse McLaren is one such post. The share shows how McLaren creates replicas of real horses inside snow globes.

Man makes replicas of real houses.(Twitter/@McJesse)

“My most unhinged hobby is making snow globes of people's homes and giving it to them as a gift,” he wrote as he posted a series of images. The images show him holding the replicas in snow globes with the real houses in the background.

The post was shared on April 16. Since being tweeted, the share has received more than 1.4 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the post has accumulated tons of likes and comments.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Wow now this is an especially insane hobby that I am 100% on board with,” shared a Twitter user. “One of the snow globes should have someone standing outside peeking through the windows,” suggested another. “I gasped,” commented a third. “So nice,” posted a fourth. “Wow. Cool,” expressed a fifth. “That is so cool!!!” wrote a sixth

