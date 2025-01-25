Man miraculously escapes unscathed after getting trapped between two buses. Video

A terrifying incident has left netizens stunned after a man narrowly escaped being crushed between two buses. According to Times Now, the event occurred in Tamil Nadu and was captured on video, which has since gone viral on social media. A man in Tamil Nadu had a miraculous escape after being trapped between two buses. (X/@Venkatesh_G1324)

The video, shared on X (formerly Twitter), shows the man attempting to cross a road to board a bus when disaster struck. A second bus veered into the wrong lane, colliding with the first and trapping the man in between. Miraculously, he walked away from the ordeal with only a limp.

Take a look here at the video:

The video was shared with the caption: “A man got stuck between two buses while crossing the road in Pattukottai, Tamil Nadu. Fortunately, he escaped without any injuries and walked away limping. This is the miracle, this is the misfortune, this is his.”

Scooter rider’s astonishing survival

In another shocking incident caught on camera, a scooter rider narrowly escaped a potentially fatal accident after colliding with a ramp in front of a divider. Losing control of his vehicle, the rider was flung forward, landing on the bonnet of an oncoming pickup truck.

The driver’s quick reflexes, slamming the brakes just in time, likely saved the rider’s life. In a moment that seemed straight out of a movie, the rider calmly climbed off the bonnet, surveyed the scene, and retrieved his fallen scooter.

Watch the clip here:

Netizens react with shock and relief

Both videos have sparked widespread discussion online, with users expressing disbelief at the miraculous escapes. One user commented, “This man is the luckiest person alive today.” Another wrote, “These incidents are a reminder of how unpredictable life can be.”