Man on bike spotted working on laptop at 12:15 am, internet reacts to viral video: ‘Bhai ghar jake so ja’
The video of a man working on his bike at night has sparked a discussion about Indian corporate culture.
While most of the city was asleep, one biker took "mobile office" to a literal new level. At 12:15 am, a viral video captured him sitting on his motorcycle while working on a laptop. The glowing screen against the midnight backdrop has become a haunting symbol of the relentless hustle culture. It has also sparked a discussion about the unhealthy expectations that, at times, lead individuals to work during their daily or nightly commutes.
“Raat ke 12 baje bike pe romance nahi, Laptop ke saath finance chal raha hai,” the caption of the video, posted on Instagram, reads.
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The footage captures a man on his motorcycle, intently focused on a laptop balanced before him. When a person off-camera remarks on his decision to work while on the move, the rider breaks his concentration to offer a weary, knowing smile. “12:15 am” is also visible across the screen, indicating the time when the moment was recorded.
How did social media react?
An individual wrote, “Indian corporate world.” Another recalled, “Last week this was my situation.” A third commented, “Bhai ghar jake so ja (Brother go home and sleep).” Many reacted to the video with emojis.
Though this video is going viral, it is not the first time that such visuals of people working while commuting have surfaced on social media. In another video, a woman was seen working on a laptop while riding pillion, prompting people to say that such a situation can quickly become dangerous.
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There have also been pictures and videos of people working while celebrating important milestones, including weddings.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More