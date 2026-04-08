Man on bike spotted working on laptop at 12:15 am, internet reacts to viral video: ‘Bhai ghar jake so ja’

The footage captures a man on his motorcycle, intently focused on a laptop balanced before him. When a person off-camera remarks on his decision to work while on the move, the rider breaks his concentration to offer a weary, knowing smile. “12:15 am” is also visible across the screen, indicating the time when the moment was recorded.

While most of the city was asleep, one biker took "mobile office" to a literal new level. At 12:15 am, a viral video captured him sitting on his motorcycle while working on a laptop. The glowing screen against the midnight backdrop has become a haunting symbol of the relentless hustle culture. It has also sparked a discussion about the unhealthy expectations that, at times, lead individuals to work during their daily or nightly commutes.

How did social media react? An individual wrote, “Indian corporate world.” Another recalled, “Last week this was my situation.” A third commented, “Bhai ghar jake so ja (Brother go home and sleep).” Many reacted to the video with emojis.

Though this video is going viral, it is not the first time that such visuals of people working while commuting have surfaced on social media. In another video, a woman was seen working on a laptop while riding pillion, prompting people to say that such a situation can quickly become dangerous.

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There have also been pictures and videos of people working while celebrating important milestones, including weddings.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)