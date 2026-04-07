‘Peak Bengaluru moment’: Auto driver checks crypto charts at signal, video goes viral

A video shared by a Bengaluru resident has triggered discussion online after it showed an auto rickshaw driver multitasking at a traffic signal. Taking to social media platform Threads, the man identified as Shrinidhi M posted a clip of the driver at Vega City mall signal on April 2 at around 8 in the evening. A Bengaluru auto driver drew attention after using crypto apps at a signal. (Threads/shrinidhim)

(Also read: Bengaluru auto driver’s dual-phone setup in traffic goes viral: ‘One for doomscrolling, one for navigation’)

In the caption, he described the moment as unusual yet telling of the city’s evolving culture. “Peak Bengaluru Moments! Boundaries don't exist!! I watched someone rewrite them at the Bangalore traffic signal, which asked people to STOP. Vega City mall signal, April 2nd, around 8 in the evening. A mid-age auto rickshaw driver sat at the intersection operating on a split screen: half his attention on Uber/Ola navigation, half on crypto trading charts with technical levels.”

He further reflected on how access to technology is changing perceptions around learning and opportunity. “No gatekeeping. No age limit. No skill ceiling. Just someone who decided to learn. We create these invisible walls around who gets to do what. Who's "qualified" to trade. Who's "too old" to learn tech. Who belongs in which space. This driver didn't ask for permission. He didn't wait for the right degree or the right age or the right background. He just started.”

(Also read: ‘I’m getting late to office’: Bengaluru woman films auto driver stopping mid-ride to buy pomegranate)

Highlighting the broader shift, he added, “That's the shift happening right now. Access is democratising faster than our assumptions can keep up. The tools are available. The knowledge is free. The only real barrier left is the decision to begin. If you're waiting for the perfect moment to learn that skill or explore that field, you're already behind someone at a traffic light who didn't wait.” He also included a disclaimer, saying, “Note: Not promoting mobile use while driving or any trading activity both are risky.”

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