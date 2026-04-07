‘Peak Bengaluru moment’: Auto driver checks crypto charts at signal, video goes viral
A Bengaluru auto driver was spotted viewing crypto trading charts at a signal.
A video shared by a Bengaluru resident has triggered discussion online after it showed an auto rickshaw driver multitasking at a traffic signal. Taking to social media platform Threads, the man identified as Shrinidhi M posted a clip of the driver at Vega City mall signal on April 2 at around 8 in the evening.
(Also read: Bengaluru auto driver’s dual-phone setup in traffic goes viral: ‘One for doomscrolling, one for navigation’)
In the caption, he described the moment as unusual yet telling of the city’s evolving culture. “Peak Bengaluru Moments! Boundaries don't exist!! I watched someone rewrite them at the Bangalore traffic signal, which asked people to STOP. Vega City mall signal, April 2nd, around 8 in the evening. A mid-age auto rickshaw driver sat at the intersection operating on a split screen: half his attention on Uber/Ola navigation, half on crypto trading charts with technical levels.”
He further reflected on how access to technology is changing perceptions around learning and opportunity. “No gatekeeping. No age limit. No skill ceiling. Just someone who decided to learn. We create these invisible walls around who gets to do what. Who's "qualified" to trade. Who's "too old" to learn tech. Who belongs in which space. This driver didn't ask for permission. He didn't wait for the right degree or the right age or the right background. He just started.”
(Also read: ‘I’m getting late to office’: Bengaluru woman films auto driver stopping mid-ride to buy pomegranate)
Highlighting the broader shift, he added, “That's the shift happening right now. Access is democratising faster than our assumptions can keep up. The tools are available. The knowledge is free. The only real barrier left is the decision to begin. If you're waiting for the perfect moment to learn that skill or explore that field, you're already behind someone at a traffic light who didn't wait.” He also included a disclaimer, saying, “Note: Not promoting mobile use while driving or any trading activity both are risky.”
Take a look here at the post:
Mixed reactions from users
The clip quickly drew a range of reactions from social media users, many of whom called it a classic Bengaluru moment while also raising safety concerns. One user wrote, “But I think he is operating at the stop signal, anyway you are right not to use while driving the vehicles,” while another commented, “This is so unique.”
(Also read: Bengaluru auto driver spotted with pet parrot while on duty, internet calls it ‘so adorable’)
Several others echoed the sentiment of the post, with users writing, “That's why Bengaluru always stands out” and “This is what i call as peak Bengaluru moment.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More