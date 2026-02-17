Man pauses amid Delhi rush to teach homeless children on footpath: ‘Thank you from the busy world’

An Instagram video shared by Anshu Kumar captured the simple yet powerful moment. The clip shows the man sitting on the pavement, surrounded by a small group of children. There is no classroom, no blackboard and no formal set up. Notebooks rest on small laps, and the teacher patiently explains lessons, determined to make a difference with whatever resources are available.

While most people hurried past in the bustle of South Delhi, one man chose to pause. Seated on a footpath in Sheikh Sarai, he spent his time teaching children with little access to formal education, and he did so without cameras, banners or any spotlight.

“Thank you from the busy world,” reads the text over the clip.

The video was shared with the caption: "Captured at Sheikh Sarai, South Delhi. While the world rushes ahead, some souls choose to pause and spread kindness. A man teaching homeless children — not for fame, not for applause, but for humanity. People like him remind us that kindness still exists. We are proud of you, sir. And thank you, from this sometimes selfish world."

Internet praises humanity over hype As the clip gained traction online, viewers flooded the comments section with appreciation. Many said the man’s quiet commitment restored their faith in humanity.

One user wrote, "This is what real education looks like." Another commented, "Not all heroes wear capes. Some carry notebooks." A third added, "In a world chasing reels and fame, this is pure gold." Someone else said, "He may not have a classroom, but he has the biggest heart." Another viewer remarked, "This made me emotional. Humanity is not lost after all." Yet another wrote, "We need more people like him in every city."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)