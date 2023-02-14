Man pays his bill at eatery but doesn’t leave. The reason is this movie

We all have that one movie or a list of films that we love watching over and over again. At times when we see those films playing somewhere, we tend to stop and catch a few minutes of the scenes too. That is what this man did while visiting a bar. And a post about it has now left people amused. Some netizens also expressed how they found the incident relatable too.

A Twitter user with the username Gordon posted a picture showing another person standing in front of a TV. “Random man at this bar paid his bill but waited like this for 5mins for the Manjulika scene (I respect),” they wrote as they shared the image. The picture shows a shot from the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. It shows actor Vikram Gokhale, who played the role of Acharya Yagyaprakash Bharti in the film, holding a burning torch in his hand. The shot is from the scene where he teams up with Dr Aditya Shrivastav, played by Akshay Kumar to treat Avni, essayed by Vidya Balan.

The post was shared a day ago. Since being posted, the share has received over 57,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has accumulated close to 2,600 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the post.

“What bar is showing bhool bhulaiyaa, I need to be there,” wrote a Twitter user. “Me,” posted another relating to the moment. “Man of culture,” expressed a third. A few also shared the same comment.