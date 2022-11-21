Man plays piano for mama and baby elephants. Video shows how animals react

An incredible video of a man playing piano for two elephants has left people amazed and amused. The video shows a mama elephant and her baby standing in front of the man and patiently enjoying his performance.

The video shows pianist Paul Barton who originally posted it back in 2019 on his YouTube channel. “A few clips playing piano for elephants Norpor and her baby Norgel. Music: 1) Méditation de Thaïs 2) Pachelbel Canon in D,” he also wrote while sharing the video. The clip was recently re-shared on Twitter by IAS officer Supriya Sahu and has since created a buzz among people. “Piano for mother and baby elephant. Video - Paul Barton Thailand,” she captioned the clip.

The video opens to show Barton sitting in front of his piano in a clearing amid a jungle. The video also captures how the elephants move their trunks as if to appreciate his melodious performance.

Take a look at the video:

Piano for mother and baby elephant ❤️ video - Paul Barton Thailand pic.twitter.com/jCqrlJ7ytk — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) November 20, 2022

The video was shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has gathered more than 4,700 views. The share has also received several likes and comments from people.

“Such a lively audience. worth performing,” wrote a Twitter user. “So sweet,” posted another. “Wow, so nice,” commented a third. “Superb,” commented a fourth. A few expressed their reactions through folded hands or hearts emoticons.