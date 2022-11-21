Home / Trending / Man plays piano for mama and baby elephants. Video shows how animals react

Man plays piano for mama and baby elephants. Video shows how animals react

trending
Published on Nov 21, 2022 01:04 PM IST

The video of a man playing the piano for a mama elephant and her baby was posted on Twitter.

The image shows the mama elephant and her baby listening to a man’s piano performance.(YouTube/@Paul Barton)
The image shows the mama elephant and her baby listening to a man’s piano performance.(YouTube/@Paul Barton)
ByTrisha Sengupta

An incredible video of a man playing piano for two elephants has left people amazed and amused. The video shows a mama elephant and her baby standing in front of the man and patiently enjoying his performance.

The video shows pianist Paul Barton who originally posted it back in 2019 on his YouTube channel. “A few clips playing piano for elephants Norpor and her baby Norgel. Music: 1) Méditation de Thaïs 2) Pachelbel Canon in D,” he also wrote while sharing the video. The clip was recently re-shared on Twitter by IAS officer Supriya Sahu and has since created a buzz among people. “Piano for mother and baby elephant. Video - Paul Barton Thailand,” she captioned the clip.

The video opens to show Barton sitting in front of his piano in a clearing amid a jungle. The video also captures how the elephants move their trunks as if to appreciate his melodious performance.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has gathered more than 4,700 views. The share has also received several likes and comments from people.

“Such a lively audience. worth performing,” wrote a Twitter user. “So sweet,” posted another. “Wow, so nice,” commented a third. “Superb,” commented a fourth. A few expressed their reactions through folded hands or hearts emoticons.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral video twitter youtube + 1 more
viral video twitter youtube

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out