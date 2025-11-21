Man praises auto driver who returned his wife’s lost iPhone: ‘Thanks to his generosity’

An Indian man’s anxious search for his wife’s missing iPhone has turned into a widely shared story of honesty and kindness after an auto driver returned the device the next morning. Sharing his experience on X, the user, who goes by the handle @SrinivasFitness, wrote, “Wife lost her iPhone. We called for 10 times+, Someone took call once and talking in Hindi. They can switch off it and my wife doesn’t remember her iCloud password, so can’t use Find My Phone. Is there any other way.” A man recovered his wife’s lost iPhone after an auto driver returned it.(X/@SrinivasFitness)

A heartening update

The story, however, took a heartwarming turn the following day when he posted an update in reply to his earlier post. He wrote, “Got the mobile back. Thanks to auto driver Swamy. Mobile switched off and stayed in auto seat throughout the night. When the Swamy cleaning the auto in the morning, he saw it, charged the mobile, saw my wife wallpaper, recognised and returned to my house. Thanks to his generosity.”

This simple act of honesty by the auto driver, identified as Swamy, immediately struck a chord with social media users. Many praised him for returning the phone without hesitation.

Social media reacts with warmth

The post has now gathered more than two lakh views on X, along with dozens of comments expressing admiration for the auto driver. One user commented, “Very rare to find such people. Gift him something bro,” to which the original poster replied, “Gifted him. Even he refused to take it, but we compelled him to take.” Another person wrote, “Hope you have given him some amount as appreciation,” while another user added, “This is so heartwarming.”

Several others shared how the gesture restored their optimism about everyday kindness. Comments included, “Faith in humanity restored,” “So kind of him,” and “I can relate with you.” Many users noted that such moments remind people that honesty still thrives in ordinary interactions.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)