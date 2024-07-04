Man purposely overfills car's fuel tank at petrol pump to make reel, Ajmer Police detains him after video goes viral

The allure of viral fame through reels can make people engage in dangerous stunts. From getting dangerously close to waterfalls to hanging out of a car on a busy highway, people are often seen doing ridiculous stunts that come with a risk of danger, not just for themselves but for others, too. One such act was recently captured on camera and after it went viral it also attracted the attention of Ajmer Police. In the video, a man intentionally overfills his car's fuel tank to record a reel. The image shows a man and a petrol pump employee wasting fuel for a reel. Their video went viral and prompted action from Ajmer Police. (X/@Nishantjournali)

A journalist shared the video on X and wrote a caption in Hindi. When translated into English, his post reads, “Watch the antics of the rich kid to make a reel... wasted diesel, a big accident could have happened. Rajasthan Police should take cognizance of the viral video and take strict action.”

The video opens to show a man overfilling his car's fuel tank while at a petrol pump. An employee of the place is also seen standing beside him. The video also shows the vehicle on a highway with one person standing out of the sunroof.

Take a look at the viral video here:

Since being shared, the video has collected more than 5.3 lakh views and has also been re-shared over 1,200 times. People condemned the act, with many urging authorities to take strict action against the men.

How did Ajmer Police react to the viral video?

Ajmer Police dropped a comment on the post and wrote that they had informed the concerned person about the matter. “Sir, the concerned officer has been informed about the above matter,” reads their X post when translated from Hindi into English.

In a subsequent update, the department provided further details on the actions taken. “Sir, in the above case the vehicle has been seized under the MV Act and the youth and the petrol pump employee have been detained and legal action is underway.”