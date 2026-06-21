Man recalls being laid off after 39-year career via impersonal early morning email

An early morning email that marked the end of a 39-year career has led to an emotional conversation online about how companies handle layoffs and the human impact behind them.

The post was shared on LinkedIn by Adam Bernard. (Representative Image)

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The former executive behind the post shared how the announcement came suddenly, without a phone call or a personal conversation.

Years later, an unexpected meeting with a former senior colleague brought back memories of that difficult moment.

The post was shared on LinkedIn by Adam Bernard, who reflected on both his layoff experience and a recent encounter that reopened old wounds.

In the caption, Bernard wrote that his long career ended abruptly with “an unsigned email sent at 5:07 a.m.” He also revealed that he recently met the executive who had authorised the decision, prompting him to reflect on how such moments should be handled.

An unexpected encounter at an industry event

He recalled attending a two-day automotive industry event where he spotted his former Vice President of Planning. The sighting immediately left him unsettled.

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{{^usCountry}} “There was no contact at first, not even a glance across the room,” he wrote, explaining that he kept his distance during the initial interaction. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There was no contact at first, not even a glance across the room,” he wrote, explaining that he kept his distance during the initial interaction. {{/usCountry}}

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The next day, at a smaller coffee gathering, the situation changed. “They walked up and greeted me as if we were old friends,” he said, noting that they had known each other for more than two decades.

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After brief small talk, he mentioned that he had been present the previous day. When asked if everything was alright, he paused before replying, “I really do not have any positive feelings towards anyone in Planning leadership at this point.”

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The former colleague acknowledged his response and quietly walked away.

Reflections on loss, leadership and dignity

Bernard later reflected that while he understood the decision was framed as a business move, the experience felt deeply personal. He shared that employees were often told it was “not the person, but the position,” but the lack of communication left a lasting impact.

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He added that receiving a pre-scheduled email without a phone call or conversation made the situation even harder to process. The absence of any personal follow-up, he noted, added to the emotional weight of the layoff.

Despite everything, Bernard acknowledged that he is now in a better place professionally.

Internet reacts

Bernard's post resonated with many LinkedIn users, who shared their own experiences of layoffs and reflected on the importance of empathy in leadership.

One user wrote, "I have been in both your shoes and your former boss's shoes. I've had to fire one of my best friends, whom I recruited to join that company, during one of these reductions, and it was not easy. They say it's just business, but it's definitely personal too."

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Another commenter said that while difficult conversations are sometimes unavoidable, leaders should never lose sight of the human impact. "Over the years, I've had to let people go or look them in the eye and tell them they weren't meeting expectations. Even if it was a professional decision, I always tried to remember that they were still people."

A third user echoed a similar sentiment, writing, "One of my most hated sayings in the business world is, 'It's not personal, it's just business.' Every interaction and every decision that involves another human being is personal - deeply personal. Leaders have a responsibility to take care of the people on their teams."

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Not everyone agreed, however. One commenter suggested that legal concerns often influence how companies handle terminations, writing, "If we didn't live in such a litigious society, it would have been different."

Others offered words of encouragement to Bernard. "You are better off without them. They are cowards. Success is your best revenge. Give them no more of your thoughts - they don't deserve it," one person commented.