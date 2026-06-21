‘Less anxiety, more presence’: Man shares what happened after weekend digital detox

A man’s experiment with switching off his smartphone every weekend has caught attention online for its honest take on digital dependency. He says the routine helped him rediscover time with family, reduce distractions and feel more present in everyday life. But the experience also came with practical challenges that made the switch far from simple. Digital detox experiment with a Nokia flip phone. (X/@wittysiddharth)

The post was shared on X by Siddharth Bhimani, who explained how he deliberately stepped away from his iPhone every Friday night and switched to a Nokia flip phone for two days.

A weekend away from constant notifications “I used to do a digital detox on weekends,” he wrote. “Every Friday night, I would switch off my iPhone for two days and move to my Nokia flip phone.”

He described the change as unexpectedly impactful. With fewer distractions, he found himself spending more time with family and engaging in activities he often overlooked during the week.

“Zero distractions. I suddenly had so much free time that I started reading books, playing with my daughter and spending quality time with family,” he said.

He also noted a shift in how present he felt in daily moments. Whether it was meals, conversations or simple drives, he was no longer reaching for his phone repeatedly.

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“Less anxiety. My mind felt calmer,” he added, while also pointing out that conversations improved when phones were kept away during social interactions.

However, he admitted that the experiment also revealed how deeply dependent he had become on his smartphone.

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