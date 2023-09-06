Man recreates Katrina Kaif's Sheila Ki Jawani dance. Watch

A video of a man recreating Katrina Kaif’s dance steps from Sheila Ki Jawani has left the Internet in splits. His dance might make you chuckle too. Snapshot of the man recreating Sheila Ki Jawani dance. (Instagram/@asoebiladies)

The video opens to show a man standing in front of a TV where Sheila Ki Jawani is being played. Dressed like Katrina Kaif, he effortlessly mirrors her dance moves and facial expressions, creating a captivating synchronization. (Also Read: South Korean woman dances to O Rangrez, says 'Indian music has powerful impact')

The video was originally shared on Instagram by user @papa_script. It gained traction again after the Instagram handle @asoebiladies shared it.

Watch the video of this man recreating Sheila Ki Jawani here:

This post was shared on July 5. Since being shared, it has been liked more than 53,000 times. The share has also received several comments.

Check out what people are saying about this video here:

An individual wrote, "New competitor of Katrina Kaif." A second added, "Bro has infinite talent." "Mumbai aapki talash me hai," expressed a third. A fourth shared, "Bro know all the steps by heart." Several others have reacted to the video using laughing emojis.