Man reflects on a year in Gurgaon after living in Bengaluru, Mumbai: ‘It often feels a bit empty and lonely’

A man who moved to Gurgaon after spending several years in Bengaluru and Mumbai has shared his experience of completing one year in the city, highlighting everything from easier transport and affordable accommodation to loneliness, extreme weather and his struggle to find good South Indian food.

A man reflected on his first year in Gurgaon, sharing what he liked, what he struggled with and what he still missed. (Representational image generated using AI)

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(Also read: Bengaluru vs Gurgaon? Man who lived in both cities explains why the comparison is ‘completely pointless’)

Taking to Reddit, the man said he moved to Gurgaon in August 2025 after living in Bengaluru for three-and-a-half years and spending another year in Mumbai.

“Hey everyone, I moved to Gurgaon back in Aug 2025. Before this, I spent 3.5 years in Bengaluru and had a brief 1-year stint in Mumbai. It's been exactly a year here, and I wanted to share my experience as an outsider, plus ask you guys for some help!” he wrote.

Transport and accommodation

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{{^usCountry}} Among the things he appreciates about Gurgaon is the availability of cabs and bike taxis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among the things he appreciates about Gurgaon is the availability of cabs and bike taxis. {{/usCountry}}

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“Coming from Bengaluru, I am so relieved by the cab and Rapido situation here. In Bengaluru, it's expensive, takes forever to book, and drivers constantly ask for extra money. Here, it’s literally just a click away. Sometimes it takes a few minutes, but it gets booked, and nobody hassles you for extra cash,” he said.

The man added that he initially struggled to find a suitable single room within ₹17,000 to ₹19,000. However, a friend eventually recommended a PG in Sector 21, while his office is located in Sector 31.

“I absolutely love my PG. The mates are great, and the cook is amazing!” he wrote, adding that the absence of a language barrier had also made communication easier for him.

Weather and social life

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However, adapting to Gurgaon's weather has been challenging. “The heat here is no joke, so AC is an absolute necessity. But constantly switching between the scorching heat outside and the freezing AC inside actually made me fall sick with a fever twice!”

He also spoke about feeling lonely in the city as most of his college friends joined offices in Bengaluru. “It often feels a bit empty and lonely here,” he wrote, describing himself as “about 70% introvert and 30% extrovert depending on the day.”

Missing Bengaluru's food

Food remains another major adjustment. “I really miss the quick, affordable South Indian food from Bengaluru. Honestly, I haven't even found the samosas here to be that great!” he said.

The post was shared with the title, “Completed 1 year in Gurgaon after living in Bengaluru & Mumbai! Here is my honest experience.”

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Check out the post here:

How did Reddit react?

The post prompted several reactions. One user wrote, “Gurgaon definitely takes some getting used to.” Another commented, “Gurgaon can feel lonely when you’re new.” A third simply agreed, saying, “This is true.” Another summed up the discussion by writing, “Gurgaon has its pros and cons, just like every city.”

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(Also read: ₹10,000’: Woman reveals perks of moving from Bengaluru to Gurgaon">‘Going home no longer costs ₹10,000’: Woman reveals perks of moving from Bengaluru to Gurgaon)

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)