Man reveals how much it cost him to move from Gurgaon to Bengaluru: ‘Credit cards maxed out already’

A man who recently relocated from Gurgaon to Bengaluru has shared a detailed breakdown of the expenses involved in the move, from the hefty security deposit and brokerage to WiFi installation, a washing machine and minor household repairs.

A man shared the expenses he faced while relocating from Gurgaon to Bengaluru, including rent and deposit. (Instagram/reallyshantanu)

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(Also read: ₹52,000 Bengaluru flat, reveals her biggest mistake">Woman moves from Gurugram to ₹52,000 Bengaluru flat, reveals her biggest mistake)

Taking to Instagram, Shantanu Jain, who describes himself as a marketing professional trying to build a life beyond the traditional 9-to-5, posted a video detailing how much he had to spend while setting up his new home in Bengaluru.

‘Never imagined it would be this expensive’

“I recently moved from Gurgaon to Bangalore, and this is how much it cost me. Hi all, my name is Shantanu, I am a marketing professional who's trying to build a life beyond the 9-to-5. And maine kabhi sapne mein bhi nahi socha tha that Gurgaon se Bangalore move karna itna mahanga padega,” Jain said.

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{{^usCountry}} His first major expense was packers and movers, although he did not have to bear that cost personally as his company covered it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His first major expense was packers and movers, although he did not have to bear that cost personally as his company covered it. {{/usCountry}}

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The bigger shock, according to Jain, was the security deposit. “Next big kharcha is rent and security deposit. Now obviously rent is standard, you will have to pay it, but security deposit in Bangalore is very different from rest of the country,” he said.

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Jain added that landlords in the city can expect deposits equivalent to several months of rent. After negotiating, he managed to settle on a security deposit of ₹2.5 lakh, which he described as a “very rare occasion”.

Rent, brokerage and other expenses

Jain said he rented a two-bedroom apartment in a “slightly upscale society” for ₹40,000 per month and paid an equivalent amount as brokerage.

He also spent around ₹2,500 as moving-out charges at his previous society and ₹3,500 as moving-in charges at the new one. WiFi installation cost him another ₹2,100.

A washing machine added ₹21,000 to his expenses. Jain explained that while living in Gurgaon, his clothes were taken care of at his brother’s home, but living independently meant he now needed his own appliance.

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Other expenses included water filters costing around ₹2,200 per bathroom, with installations in both bathrooms, along with electrical repairs and carpentry work that cost roughly ₹5,700.

Sharing the clip, Jain jokingly wrote, “Credit cards maxed out already!”

Watch the clip here:

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Social media reacts

The video attracted several reactions from users who found his experience relatable. “Bengaluru is expensive bro,” wrote one person. Another commented, “This is very true.”

A third user said, “I completely can relate with you,” while another simply added, “I agree with you.”

(Also read: Couple shares emotional struggle of moving from Gurgaon to Bengaluru: ‘It feels very heavy on heart’)

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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