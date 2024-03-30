 Man rides bull in the middle of busy road in Haryana. Watch viral video | Trending - Hindustan Times
Man rides bull in the middle of busy road in Haryana. Watch viral video

ByTrisha Sengupta
Mar 30, 2024 05:55 PM IST

A video of a man riding a bull in Haryana has left people surprised and angry. Many urged authorities to take strict action against the man.

A video of a man and his unusual mode of transportation has gone viral on social media. The clip shows the man riding a bull.

The image shows a man riding a bull on Haryana roads. (Instagram/@bull_rider_077)
An Instagram user who goes by Bull Rider shared the video. The clip opens to show a man standing in front of a bull. Within moments, he mounts the animal and starts riding it. At one point, a few people on a bike are seen riding by his time to capture his video.

The Instagram user wrapped up his post by adding several hashtags, including Haryana.

Take a look at the video here:

The video was posted earlier this month. Since then, the video has gone crazy viral. In fact, it has accumulated more than 41 million views - and the numbers are still increasing. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

What did Instagram users share about this video of the bull?

“Different ways of promoting animal cruelty,” wrote an Instagram user.

“India's definitely for beginners,” added another, referencing a viral trend.

“This is animal abuse. He should be fined,” joined a third.

A few people also took the route of hilarity and reacted to the video by saying that the man is riding a 'desi Lamborghini’.

What are your thoughts on this video?

