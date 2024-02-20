Bull chases players during a local cricket match. Watch shocking video

During a local cricket match, an unexpected player appeared on the field - a bull. A video of the incident is now circulating on social media and has garnered numerous responses from people. Bull chasing the players during a local cricket match. (X/@mufaddal_vohra)

“Match stops due to interruption of the bulls,” wrote X user Mufaddal Vohra while sharing the video on the microblogging platform.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The 22-second-long video opens to show men playing a local cricket match. As the video goes on, the bull makes its entry and chases down the players on the field.

Watch the video of the bull chasing players on the field here:

The video was shared a day ago on X. Since then, it has accumulated over 9.4 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, the video has received numerous responses from people.

Check out a few responses here:

“Now, this was some unique interruption,” posted an individual.

Another added, “I guess the bulls really know how to ruin a match!”

“Bull is also playing,” wrote a third.

A fourth commented, “Wow! What a sight!”

“This is so funny,” expressed a fifth.

This, however, isn’t the first time that an animal has interrupted a game. Earlier, during a football match between Alebrijes Oaxaca and Dorados, a dog invaded the pitch and brought the game to a halt. Not just this, he even took possession of the ball. The winning team, Alebrijes Oaxaca, adopted the dog after the match was over.