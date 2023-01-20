Man rides train with puppy in backpack, video melts people’s hearts

The videos that show humans travelling with their pet babies always leave people with a smile. In fact, the Internet is filled with such videos that show cats or dogs enjoying their travels with their pet parents. There’s a latest inclusion to that list. This video shows a puppy sitting inside a backpack while riding a train with its human. Chances are, the video will leave you saying aww, and that too repeatedly.

The video is posted on an Instagram page called Pet Town. “Pure love,” they wrote while sharing the video. The clip opens to show the inside of a train. A person is seen napping while sitting on one of the seats with a backpack on his lap. What is amusing to see is a puppy enjoying a nap while sitting inside the bag. The video also shows the puppy waking up at one point and comfortably sitting inside the bag while looking around.

Take a look at the post:

The video was posted on January 6. Since being shared, the video has gone crazy viral online. Till now, it has accumulated more than 21.3 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has gathered close to 3.5 million likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Dogs do speak, but only to those who know how to listen,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow. So cute,” commented another. “You have my heart bro,” expressed a third. “This is what I’m living for,” shared a fourth.