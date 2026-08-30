Man says Bengaluru airport-to-city ride took longer than flight from Ahmedabad: ‘You are making two journeys’

Bengaluru’s notorious traffic has once again become the subject of an amusing social media post, this time from a traveller who claimed that reaching his destination from the city’s airport took longer than his entire flight from Ahmedabad.

A man shared how reaching his Bengaluru destination from the airport took longer than his Ahmedabad-Bengaluru flight. (Instagram/priyank_1201)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also read: ₹4,000 for 14 km’: Back in India after 3 years, woman alleges cab scam in Bengaluru">‘ ₹4,000 for 14 km’: Back in India after 3 years, woman alleges cab scam in Bengaluru)

In a video shared on Instagram, a man identified as Priyankk joked that travelling to Bengaluru effectively means making two separate journeys: one to the airport and another from the airport to the actual destination in the city.

“If you are coming to Bangalore from anywhere, you are actually not making one journey—you are making two journeys. First, the journey from the city you live in to the Bangalore airport, and second, the journey from the Bangalore airport to wherever you are going in Bangalore. So basically, you are making two journeys,” he said.

‘Flight took less time’

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Priyankk then shared his own experience of travelling to Bengaluru from Ahmedabad, claiming that the time he spent getting from the airport to his destination exceeded the duration of his flight. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Priyankk then shared his own experience of travelling to Bengaluru from Ahmedabad, claiming that the time he spent getting from the airport to his destination exceeded the duration of his flight. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“Trust me, I came to Bangalore from Ahmedabad. The flight from Ahmedabad to Bangalore airport took less time than it took me to reach my destination from the Bangalore airport,” he added.

The text overlaid on the video read, “Bengaluru and its eternal traffic”, summing up his experience of navigating the city after landing.

Sharing the clip, Priyankk also struck a lighter note about Bengaluru despite the traffic woes. “Bangalore traffic, but somehow the city still makes the ride worth it,” the caption of the post read.

(Also read: Man flies to Bengaluru with same rakhi sister couriered him, surprises her: ‘The look on her face made it worth it’)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Watch the clip here:

Social media reacts

The post garnered several reactions, with users finding Priyankk’s observation highly relatable. One person wrote, "Bangalore airport is a whole separate trip." Another agreed, saying, "This is so true."

Others joined in with their own takes on the city’s traffic situation. "Bangalore traffic never disappoints," one user commented, while another summed up the experience by writing, "The struggle starts after landing."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also read: ‘2 hrs 15 mins in traffic’: Bengaluru traveller says rain nearly made him miss flight)

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)