‘ ₹4,000 for 14 km’: Back in India after 3 years, woman alleges cab scam in Bengaluru
The woman said she was returning to Bengaluru after almost 10 years. (Representational image).
A UK-based content creator alleged that she was scammed by an airport taxi driver. Returning to India after three years and unfamiliar with local transit options in Bengaluru, she boarded a cab after the driver promised to use the meter. However, after a short ride, the driver produced a fraudulent bill. Realising later that she had been cheated, the traveller urged fellow visitors to verify fares in advance.
“I was scammed at Bangalore airport. I was coming back to India after 3 years, and Bangalore was basically an unknown city to me. I might have visited it once, maybe 10 years ago,” content creator Abeeshna N wrote on LinkedIn.
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She shared, “So I had no idea what the right taxi fare was, what options I had, or what I should actually be paying. Before getting into the taxi, I asked the driver about the fare.” The UK-based woman said that the driver said that he would take “Meter charge.”
Trusting the driver, she boarded the cab, and, after covering 14 km, he produced a receipt for ₹4,000. Later, she found out that it was fake.
Expressing how she felt, the exec continued, “Honestly, I didn't even know I was being scammed at that moment. I just assumed this was how airport taxis worked in Bangalore. Coming back after 3 years, being in an unfamiliar city, and not knowing the local system made me an easy target.”
She expressed, “The ₹4,000 hurts, of course. But what stayed with me more was how easily someone can take advantage of you when you're unfamiliar with a place. Lesson learned: always check the fare and your options before getting into an airport taxi, especially when you don't know the city.”
Also Read: 'Bangalore, you did me dirty': Parul Gulati says 2 store employees scammed her of ₹8 lakh plus
The founder of the company where she works part-time reacted to her post. He wrote, “Bangalore airport taxis are the worst, overcharging and inflating bills have been going on for years, and no one seems to care.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More