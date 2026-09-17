Missing for three days, Greater Noida man found dead

Greater Noida: A 40-year-old man who went missing from his home on last Saturday (September 12) was found dead in Jalpura, Greater Noida, on Tuesday night, police said, adding that a post-mortem examination was conducted and an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of death. Police suspect that the body was around three days old. “When locals noticed a foul smell on Tuesday, they went towards the spot and found the body,” a police officer said. (Representational image)

Police identified the deceased as Rajiv, from Kasganj, and a resident of Kulesra, Greater Noida. He worked as an automobile mechanic.

On Tuesday night, police received information through the emergency helpline number 112 that a man’s body was found in bushes near a petrol pump in Jalpura, Greater Noida. After receiving the information, a police team along with forensic experts reached the spot and found that the body was in a decomposed condition.

Police suspect that the body was around three days old. “When locals noticed a foul smell on Tuesday, they went towards the spot and found the body,” a police officer said.

Police said the post-mortem examination was conducted during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, and the exact cause of death is yet to be determined. The viscera has been preserved for forensic analysis.

“During the investigation, it came to light that Rajiv had left his home after a dispute with his wife on September 12. When he did not return, his family approached the police and filed a missing person’s complaint,” said Noida police in a statement.

The victim is survived by his wife and kids.

Police said they are investigating the case from all possible angles, and no case has been registered so far.