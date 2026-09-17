GB Nagar to host multi-agency emergency drills on Friday

NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar administration will participate in a state-level multi-agency mock exercise on Friday to test the district’s preparedness for emergencies such as hospital fires, earthquakes, and chemical incidents at factories, officials said on Wednesday. Personnel from NDRF, ITBP, fire services, health department and the district administration will participate in the exercise, officials said. (HT Archive)

Personnel from NDRF, ITBP, fire services, health department and the district administration will participate in the exercise, officials said.

At Sharda Hospital, the exercise will focus on a fire emergency, while the Neemka school will test earthquake response. The industrial scenario at Haier Appliances will involve a CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear) emergency, district administration officials said.

According to officials, the exercise aims to test how different agencies respond to a disaster, communicate and mobilise resources under pressure.

“Departmental disaster management plans have been reviewed ahead of the drill to assess whether agencies can work together according to their designated responsibilities during an emergency,” said chief fire officer (Gautam Budh Nagar) Pradeep Kumar.

“The exercise is aimed at testing the effectiveness of the response mechanism, coordination among different stakeholders during emergency assistance operations, and identifying gaps in resources, communication channels and response capabilities so that necessary improvements can be made,” said ADM (judicial) Priyanka.

Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), fire services, health department and the district administration will be involved in the exercise, officials said.

The administration said the exercise will help identify operational gaps before an actual disaster occurs.