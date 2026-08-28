Man flies to Bengaluru with same rakhi sister couriered him, surprises her: ‘The look on her face made it worth it’

The man, identified as Siddharth Anand, begins the video by explaining that his sister had sent him the rakhi through a courier from Bengaluru. However, he had already made up his mind to turn the occasion into a surprise.

The heartwarming video, shared on Instagram, captures his journey from receiving the rakhi to unexpectedly showing up at his sister’s dance class.

A man turned a Raksha Bandhan ritual into a memorable sibling surprise after flying to Bengaluru with the very rakhi his sister had couriered to him. Instead of simply tying the thread himself after receiving it, he decided to travel to the city and have his sister tie it on his wrist in person.

"She sent this rakhi to me via courier from Bangalore. And now I am going to Bangalore to her, taking this very rakhi with me," he says in the clip.

The video then shows Anand packing his bag and heading to the airport before boarding a flight to Bengaluru.

Rather than informing his sister about his arrival or going directly to her home, Anand decided to find out where she was and surprise her there.

Surprise at sister’s dance class After reaching Bengaluru, Anand reveals that he had learnt his sister was attending a dance class.

"So according to my sources, I found out that Didi (elder sister) is in her dance class. So instead of going home, I'm going straight to the dance class to surprise her," he says.

The next moments capture the payoff of his elaborate plan. As his sister spots him unexpectedly, she lets out a scream of excitement and breaks into laughter, visibly overwhelmed and delighted by the surprise.

Her spontaneous reaction becomes the highlight of the video, reflecting the affection between the siblings and making the journey worthwhile.

(Also read: Girl who received hand transplant ties rakhi to late donor’s brother: ‘Rakhi tied with hand that made it all possible’)

Anand shared the clip with the caption, "The look on her face made the whole plan worth it!"

Watch the clip here: