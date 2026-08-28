Man flies to Bengaluru with same rakhi sister couriered him, surprises her: ‘The look on her face made it worth it’
A man flew to Bengaluru with the rakhi his sister had couriered and surprised her at her dance class.
A man turned a Raksha Bandhan ritual into a memorable sibling surprise after flying to Bengaluru with the very rakhi his sister had couriered to him. Instead of simply tying the thread himself after receiving it, he decided to travel to the city and have his sister tie it on his wrist in person.
(Also read: Woman ties rakhi to delivery man, touches his feet. He gifts her ₹50: ‘Ab behen bola hai na’)
The heartwarming video, shared on Instagram, captures his journey from receiving the rakhi to unexpectedly showing up at his sister’s dance class.
‘Taking this very rakhi with me’
The man, identified as Siddharth Anand, begins the video by explaining that his sister had sent him the rakhi through a courier from Bengaluru. However, he had already made up his mind to turn the occasion into a surprise.
"She sent this rakhi to me via courier from Bangalore. And now I am going to Bangalore to her, taking this very rakhi with me," he says in the clip.
The video then shows Anand packing his bag and heading to the airport before boarding a flight to Bengaluru.
Rather than informing his sister about his arrival or going directly to her home, Anand decided to find out where she was and surprise her there.
Surprise at sister’s dance class
After reaching Bengaluru, Anand reveals that he had learnt his sister was attending a dance class.
"So according to my sources, I found out that Didi (elder sister) is in her dance class. So instead of going home, I'm going straight to the dance class to surprise her," he says.
The next moments capture the payoff of his elaborate plan. As his sister spots him unexpectedly, she lets out a scream of excitement and breaks into laughter, visibly overwhelmed and delighted by the surprise.
Her spontaneous reaction becomes the highlight of the video, reflecting the affection between the siblings and making the journey worthwhile.
(Also read: Girl who received hand transplant ties rakhi to late donor’s brother: ‘Rakhi tied with hand that made it all possible’)
Anand shared the clip with the caption, "The look on her face made the whole plan worth it!"
Watch the clip here:
Internet loves the rakhi surprise
The video has also drawn warm reactions from social media users, many of whom were touched by the sister’s excitement. One user wrote, “Her reaction was absolutely priceless.” Another said, “The sweetest rakhi surprise ever.” A third commented, “This is what sibling love looks like,” while another summed up the moment by writing, “Her happiness says it all.”
HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More