Woman ties rakhi to delivery man, touches his feet. He gifts her ₹50: ‘Ab behen bola hai na’

A shared video shows how a simple delivery interaction quickly turns into a sweet display of affection. Upon opening the main door for the delivery partner, she greets him warmly, ties a rakhi around his wrist to celebrate Raksha Bandhan, and bows shortly after to seek his blessings.

A heartwarming video showing a woman tying a rakhi to a delivery partner has won praise on social media. Upon opening her front door to receive a package, the woman surprised the delivery executive by celebrating Raksha Bandhan with him and seeking his blessings. Refusing to leave without offering a token of appreciation, the delivery driver insisted on giving her a cash gift while promising to stand by her as a brother. The user shared that she plans to cherish the modest gift forever, prompting a wave of emotional reactions from viewers online

Visibly moved by her kind act, the delivery man eagerly offers to send her a monetary gift, asking if he can scan a QR code to transfer the money right away. Though she gently refuses the offer, he refuses to leave empty-handed and pulls out a ₹50 note, insisting she accept it as a shagun. Comforting her, he adds that she can count on him for any future help because he considers himself her brother from that day forward, ending the clip on a bright, happy note.

Expressing her emotions about the moment when the man wanted to give her the money, Singh further wrote, “We tried saying ‘rehne dijiye,’ but he insisted with a smile, saying, ‘Ab behen bola hai na’.”

She continued, “So this ₹50 isn’t something we ‘took’, it’s a memory, a blessing, and the purest gesture of love and respect from someone we met for just a few minutes. Keeping it forever.”

Why did she do it? Talking to hindustantimes.com, Singh shared, “The story behind the reel is actually very simple and spontaneous. My friends and I randomly decided that instead of just celebrating Raksha Bandhan among ourselves, we’d tie a rakhi to our Zepto delivery partner. At first, it honestly felt a little awkward because we’d never tied a rakhi to someone we didn’t know. We were also nervous about how he would react and whether he’d be comfortable with it.”

She continued, “But his reaction completely surprised us. He smiled, accepted the rakhi very warmly, and while leaving, he said, ‘Apne bhai maana hai na, toh apni kamai se ₹50 dena toh banta hai.’ That gesture meant a lot to all of us. It wasn’t about the money, it was about the emotion and respect behind it. In today’s time, such genuine moments with strangers are quite rare.”

The woman further recalled, “The whole experience became one of the most memorable parts of our Raksha Bandhan. It also made us realise that people like delivery partners, who continue working even on festivals so that our celebrations are easier, deserve appreciation and a small moment of celebration too.”