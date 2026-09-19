Woman shares pros and cons of living in Bengaluru for nearly 3 years: ‘Weather pampered me so much’

In the video, Aryaa said, "I was there in Bengaluru for almost three years. So today I'm going to share certain advantages and disadvantages while living in Bengaluru. Start with the disadvantage: huge traffic, hard water, poor waste management, and Bengaluru roads are all mess. Now let's start with the advantages. Weather. I mean, I'm not able to tolerate my own city's weather right now because Bengaluru's weather pampered me so much. The weather is great over there."

Taking to Instagram, Aryaa posted a video reflecting on her experience of living in Bengaluru, highlighting some of the everyday issues she encountered while also admitting that the city's weather remains difficult to beat.

From traffic congestion and hard water to pleasant weather, a woman who lived in Bengaluru for nearly three years has shared what she considers the biggest advantages and disadvantages of life in the city.

Her observations touched upon several issues that frequently come up in conversations about living in Bengaluru, particularly traffic, road conditions and water quality.

However, when it came to the positives, the city's relatively pleasant weather clearly stood out for her. She even said that after getting accustomed to Bengaluru's climate, she now finds it difficult to tolerate the weather in her own city.

The clip was shared with the caption, "Some pros & cons while living in Bengaluru according to me".

(Also read: ‘No honking, no traffic’: Indian woman in Germany compares hour-long commute to Bengaluru)

Social media users react The post drew reactions from users, many of whom appeared to relate to her take on Bengaluru life.

One user wrote, "The weather alone makes Bengaluru worth missing." Another commented, "Bengaluru roads definitely test your patience every day."

A third user simply agreed with her observations, writing, "This is so true." Echoing her point about the city's climate, another person said, "Once you get used to Bengaluru weather, there’s no going back."

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)