Want to explore business opportunities in UAE? Indians can apply for visa without sponsor or host; here's who qualifies
Indians can apply for a dedicated visit visa to explore business opportunities in the UAE without a local sponsor.
Indians looking to explore business or investment opportunities in the United Arab Emirates can apply for a dedicated visit visa without requiring a sponsor or host in the country, according to the UAE government.
The visa allows foreign nationals to enter the UAE to explore potential business and investment opportunities. It is available as a single-entry visa with a validity of 60, 90 or 120 days, giving prospective investors and entrepreneurs different options depending on the length of their visit.
The UAE government’s official portal, UAE, lists the visa under its investment visa services and says the scheme is intended to encourage investors and entrepreneurs to explore opportunities in the country.
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UAE business visa for Indians: Who can apply?
The UAE government says an applicant for the visit visa to explore investment opportunities must meet specific eligibility requirements.
The foreign national must be:
- Financially solvent, talented or highly qualified
- A professional in the prospective business in their home country
- Able to meet the prescribed financial guarantee requirement
This means the visa is not presented as a general-purpose tourist visa for anyone wanting to visit the UAE. Its stated purpose is to allow eligible foreign nationals to assess business and investment opportunities.
For Indian applicants, the route could be relevant to entrepreneurs and professionals who want to travel to the UAE before making decisions about setting up or pursuing a business opportunity there.
What documents are required?
The UAE government lists three main documents for the application:
- A color photograph
- A copy of the applicant’s passport, which must have at least six months of validity
- An attested copy of the applicant’s qualifications certificate
Applicants must also fulfil the financial guarantee requirement specified under the UAE's immigration rules.
How long can Indians stay?
The visa is available in three validity periods: 60 days, 90 days and 120 days.
All three options are listed as single-entry visas. Applicants can access the relevant application services through the UAE's official immigration platforms.
For Dubai, the UAE government portal links to the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA-Dubai) service for issuing an entry permit for exploring business opportunities.
For the UAE's federal immigration system, applications for 60-, 90- and 120-day versions are linked through the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP).
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Does an Indian applicant need a UAE sponsor?
The UAE government specifically says this visit visa enables foreigners to enter the country without requiring a sponsor or host.
That is one of the key features for prospective Indian entrepreneurs who want to visit the UAE to assess opportunities before deciding whether to establish a business or make an investment.
However, being able to apply without a sponsor does not mean every applicant automatically qualifies. Applicants still have to meet the eligibility requirements and provide the documents specified by the UAE authorities.
What Indians should know
The UAE's investment-opportunity visit visa is different from simply travelling to the country as a tourist. Its stated purpose is to give eligible foreign nationals an opportunity to explore business and investment prospects.
Applications and requirements should be checked through the UAE's official government and immigration portals before travel, as immigration rules and application procedures can change.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAsmi
Asmi is a Senior Content Producer primarily covering stories related to NRIs, immigration, visas, citizenship and global mobility. She closely follows developments that affect Indians living, working and studying abroad, with a particular focus on translating complex policies and international developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. As part of the US Desk, Asmi also reports on a wide range of political, economic and social developments in the United States, exploring their relevance to Indian and global audiences. Her work spans breaking news, features, trends and explanatory stories, with an emphasis on accuracy, timely reporting and audience-focused storytelling. Asmi likes finding the human angle behind major developments and bringing context to stories that can often feel complicated or distant. She is especially interested in stories around immigration, life abroad, careers, education and the experiences of the Indian diaspora, while also exploring a wide range of topics that spark curiosity and conversation. Outside the newsroom, Asmi is an avid reader and loves travelling, discovering new places, experiencing different cultures and collecting stories along the way.Read More