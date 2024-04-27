Man says ‘ChatGPT is my only good coworker’, explains why

A man’s post on ChatGPT being a “good coworker” has taken over Reddit. In the post, the man claimed that he uses the Artificial intelligence (AI) bot to do work that would otherwise require nearly eight people. A man shared that he uses ChatGPT to complete work, requiring about eight people, all by himself. (Unsplash/solenfeyissa)

“ChatGPT is my only good coworker,” the Reddit user wrote. In the following lines, he explained why he thinks so. “I work in a corporate setting and run my own department. I work with a bunch of f**king idiots. Most of them don't or don't want to do their job. Before ChatGPT I dreaded certain parts of my day,” he wrote.

“Now ChatGPT is the best coworker I have. I have actually come to enjoy coming into work now and creating custom GPT's to do the job of about 8 people. I drive to work now thinking about how much fun I will have with GPT and the quality of work I will be able to deliver. It makes me look like a rockstar,” he added.

Take a look at the entire post here:

The post was shared a few days ago. Since then, the share has accumulated over 2,100 upvotes - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has collected several comments.

What did Reddit users say about this post?

“I work in information management. I’ve been using it to automate certain aspects of my work by having it write Python scripts and me telling it in normal English what those scripts should be doing. I used to ask a colleague these questions. But ChatGPT delivers what I need in seconds where my colleague would have needed half a day or more. I do feel a little bad for my colleague though,” wrote a Reddit user.

“Sometimes I have some problems at work, also seek direction and answers from ChatGPT. Of course, sometimes it may not be useful, but it has accompanied me through the frustrating moments,” added another.

“It usually works 10x better than google for actual good results, and straight to the point answers without reading obscure forums from 10 years ago,” joined a third.

“I’m going to be in the same boat soon, but minus the idiot coworkers. I’ll be running the grant-seeking at my nonprofit entirely by myself, since my supervisor is being laid off. GPT makes me feel a little less alone,” expressed a fourth.