Man scales 250-foot tower in Nigeria while balancing football on head. Watch

ByTrisha Sengupta
Sep 15, 2023 02:31 PM IST

Tonye Solomon from Nigeria attempted this feat to challenge himself and also to “inspire others to do great things.”

Guinness World Records (GWR) took to X to share a video of an incredible football-related record. The video shows a man from Nigeria scaling a tall tower while balancing a football on his head.

The image shows a man climbing a tower with a football on his head. (X/@GWR)
The image shows a man climbing a tower with a football on his head. (X/@GWR)

“New record: Most steps climbed on a ladder while balancing a football on the head - 150 by Tonye Solomon (Nigeria). Don't look down,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show Solomon carefully going up a tall tower with a ball placed on his head. He manages to complete the feat without dropping the ball.

Solomon climbed a 250-foot (76-metre) tall radio mast for this record, reports a blog shared by GWR. The climber spent two months practising for this record. While talking about the reason behind his feat, Solomon expressed that he did it not just to challenge himself but also to “inspire others to do great things.”

“It wasn't easy. I thank the Nigerian Civil Defense Bayelsa State Command for allowing me to use their facility for this,” Solomon added.

Take a look at this video of the incredible record:

The video was posted on September 13. The share has gone viral. Till now, the video has accumulated more than 1.5 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received tons of comments.

What did X users say about this football-related record?

“Congratulations to him,” added an X user. “Big big congratulations to him,” posted another. “There's so much talent,” added a third. “So interesting,” wrote a fourth. What are your thoughts on this record?

