Man sells car believing the rapture will happen on September 23: ‘I'm catching a flight to heaven’

A South African pastor’s prophecy about Jesus Christ’s return has convinced some Christians that the rapture will take place on September 23 and 24. Pastor Joshua Mhlakela claims he saw a vision of Jesus returning to Earth during this year’s Rosh Hashanah. A man claims to have sold his car in preparation for the rapture (Representational image)

“The rapture is upon us, whether you are ready or not,” Mhlakela said in a sit-down interview with CettwinzTV. “He said to me on the 23rd and 24th of September 2025, I will come back to the Earth,” the pastor declared.

What is the rapture?

In Christianity, the rapture refers to the belief that, at the end of times, true believers in Jesus Christ will be suddenly taken up from the Earth to meet Him in the air. This belief is particularly prevalent in American evangelicalism, where some also believe that the rapture will precede the tribulation, a seven-year period of intense suffering on Earth. The tribulation is supposed to be followed by Christ's second coming.

Those who believe in the rapture also hold the view that non-believers will face Judgment Day for their sins.

RaptureTok gains momentum

Pastor Joshua Mhlakela’s vision has convinced many that Jesus is coming to meet his believers in the air. In fact, it has given birth to an entire “RaptureTok” movement on TikTok.

Searching for the word “Rapture” on TikTok will lead to hundreds of videos of people discussing how they are preparing for the rapture. Some say they are cleaning their houses for those who will be “left behind” after the rapture. Others are wondering if they can bring their furry friends with them.

One person even claims to have sold his car, saying he won’t need it in heaven.

TikTok user sells car

Tilahun Desalegn has been posting constantly about the rapture for a few weeks now. Last month, he claimed to have sold his car in preparation for the rapture.

“Guys, I’m saying goodbye to my car. I’ve had it for five years,” Desalegn says in the video, which shows his car being driven away by someone else. “She’s got to go. I won’t need her in September. I’m going home, to where my father in heaven is,” the believer continues.

“I’m catching a flight to heaven in September anyway. I won’t need the car,” Desalegn says in his TikTok video.

The video has gone viral with millions of views and thousands of comments.

“Why sell it? If the rapture happens, you won't need the money. if it doesn't happen, you'll need the car!” one person pointed out.

“Sir that’s not a rapture, that's a repossession,” another said.

“Why would Jesus Christ of Nazareth give you a vision of the rapture happening in September but the vision goes against his words in the Bible?” a viewer questioned.