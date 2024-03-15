Man shares note of gratitude for strangers who helped him after his bike accident in Bengaluru

A man took to Reddit to share a note of gratitude thanking the strangers who helped him after an accident. The incident took place near Lalbagh in Bengaluru. The man lost control of his bike and fell after it skidded due to the gravel on the road. The man wrote how several people came to help him after his bike accident in Bengaluru. (Unsplash/Karl Solano)

"Beautiful people, beautiful city," the man wrote as the first line of the post on Reddit. He then explained the incident. "Met with an accident near Lalbagh this morning, where my bike skidded due to the gravel on the road. I lost control of the bike and was thrown into the road along with my pillion, lost a lot of skin in my right hand, but all okay now," he added.

He then thanked "a rickshaw driver", "a Swiggy delivery person", "a young person in 20s," and "an elderly man" who helped him in different ways after his bike accident.

Take a look at the entire post here:

The post was shared some 21 hours ago. Since then, the share has accumulated more than 400 upvotes. The share has also accumulated tons of comments.

What did Reddit users say about this post?

"This is so wholesome! I was in a similar situation where a car coming from the wrong way bumped my scooter, leading me to fall on the road. So many people came to help me get up and pick up my bag. They also shouted at the driver on my behalf because I was so stunned and didn't know what to do. So grateful for them," wrote a Reddit user.

"Lmao, the last time something like this happened, my phone and purse were stolen in the commotion. I am glad you had such a positive experience. There might be hope for us after all," posted another.

"Last year, during the rainy month, my bike got stuck in heavy mud, and I fell. A kid, probably ten years old, came to help me despite the heavy rain. Felt so great and heartful," joined a third.

"I hope there's always help for people in need, especially on the roads. I saw someone else who had posted here that they met with an accident, but nobody helped. Drive/ride safe anyway, guys! Glad to know you're safe, OP," added a fourth.