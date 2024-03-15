 Man shares note of gratitude for strangers who helped him after his bike accident in Bengaluru | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Man shares note of gratitude for strangers who helped him after his bike accident in Bengaluru

Man shares note of gratitude for strangers who helped him after his bike accident in Bengaluru

ByTrisha Sengupta
Mar 15, 2024 12:25 PM IST

"Beautiful people, beautiful city," a man wrote as a part of his note on Reddit. In his post, he shared how people in Bengaluru helped him after an accident.

A man took to Reddit to share a note of gratitude thanking the strangers who helped him after an accident. The incident took place near Lalbagh in Bengaluru. The man lost control of his bike and fell after it skidded due to the gravel on the road.

The man wrote how several people came to help him after his bike accident in Bengaluru. (Unsplash/Karl Solano)
The man wrote how several people came to help him after his bike accident in Bengaluru. (Unsplash/Karl Solano)

"Beautiful people, beautiful city," the man wrote as the first line of the post on Reddit. He then explained the incident. "Met with an accident near Lalbagh this morning, where my bike skidded due to the gravel on the road. I lost control of the bike and was thrown into the road along with my pillion, lost a lot of skin in my right hand, but all okay now," he added.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also Read: Man risks his life to rescue woman, her kid trapped in a sinking car. Watch

He then thanked "a rickshaw driver", "a Swiggy delivery person", "a young person in 20s," and "an elderly man" who helped him in different ways after his bike accident.

Take a look at the entire post here:

Beautiful People..... Beautiful City :))
byu/adithya--- inbangalore

The post was shared some 21 hours ago. Since then, the share has accumulated more than 400 upvotes. The share has also accumulated tons of comments.

What did Reddit users say about this post?

"This is so wholesome! I was in a similar situation where a car coming from the wrong way bumped my scooter, leading me to fall on the road. So many people came to help me get up and pick up my bag. They also shouted at the driver on my behalf because I was so stunned and didn't know what to do. So grateful for them," wrote a Reddit user.

"Lmao, the last time something like this happened, my phone and purse were stolen in the commotion. I am glad you had such a positive experience. There might be hope for us after all," posted another.

Also Read: Dog runs back to daycare to get help after her owner gets into a car accident. Watch

"Last year, during the rainy month, my bike got stuck in heavy mud, and I fell. A kid, probably ten years old, came to help me despite the heavy rain. Felt so great and heartful," joined a third.

"I hope there's always help for people in need, especially on the roads. I saw someone else who had posted here that they met with an accident, but nobody helped. Drive/ride safe anyway, guys! Glad to know you're safe, OP," added a fourth.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, PM Narendra Modi Live, Farmers Protest Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On