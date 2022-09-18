Man shares Reddit video of cuddling with his horse, netizens love it. Watch

Friends and companions are always a blessing, but guess what is an even bigger blessing? It is to have this adorable bond with animals of any kind. One such video has been shared on Reddit recently and has been going viral on the social media platform for the cutest of reasons. The video opens to show a man snuggling up to his horse. But what has been making netizens go wide-eyed while they go ‘aww’ as they watch this video is the fact that this horse can be seen sporting some fur on its face.

The video of the man and his beloved horse has been shared on the subReddit named r/AnimalsBeingBros. The caption to this animal video reads, “The best kind of cuddles.” There is a good chance that this video will have the same effect on you as it has been having on people on Reddit.

Watch the video of the man and his horse right here:

Since being shared a day ago, this video has received over 13,000 upvotes on it so far. It has also received many comments.

“I've never seen ‘facial’ hair on a horse, I think I need time to adjust,” posted an individual. “What am I seeing here? What is sticking out on its nose?” asked another. To this, the original poster replied, “A moustache.” A third remarks, “What a distinguished gentleman.”