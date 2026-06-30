Man shares why today’s jobs feel ‘pointless’: ‘Life just isn’t getting set anymore’

A man has sparked a conversation online after sharing a video about the growing disillusionment many professionals seem to feel towards their jobs. In the clip, he questioned whether work still offers the sense of security, growth and purpose that it once appeared to promise.

A man questioned why people kept working hard when jobs no longer brought security, credit or a sense of purpose. (Instagram/the.headless)

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Taking to Instagram, the man, identified as Nasir, shared a video in which he reflected on why many people no longer seem to enjoy their jobs despite working hard, switching companies, earning promotions and waiting for appraisals.

(Also read: Bengaluru man says loyalty does not always pay in corporate jobs, advises switching when growth stops)

“Is it just me, or does it feel like no one is really enjoying their job anymore? Until a few years ago, it still felt like work might be frustrating, but at least it paid enough to make life feel somewhat secure. But now, it feels like no matter how hard you work, which promotion you get, which company you join, or how many appraisals you receive, life is still nowhere close to being “set”. And because of that, everything related to work suddenly feels so pointless. You work hard, but you still do not earn enough. On top of that, if you do good work, someone above you either comes in and ruins it or takes all the credit. If you work with clients, then no matter how unreasonable the client is, they ultimately get the final say. And finally, the work you do also starts feeling pointless at the end of the day. So I guess the point I am trying to make is this: what is the point? Why are we doing all this? What is the point?”

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Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts to the video

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The video resonated with several social media users, many of whom said that the man had voiced what they had been feeling for a long time. One user wrote, “This is exactly how corporate life feels now.” Another said, “Promotions do not feel like progress anymore.” A third commented, “The salary goes up, but the peace keeps going down.”

Others also spoke about workplace pressure and the feeling of being undervalued. One viewer wrote, “Clients, managers and deadlines make everything feel exhausting.” Another added, “This generation is not lazy, it is just tired.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)