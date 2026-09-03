Man shows 80 crore beachfront Mumbai apartment: ‘Bhai 3 janam ka EMI ho jayega kya’

A luxury Juhu property listing went viral on social media after a real estate advisor showcased a massive ₹80 crore beachfront residence in Mumbai. Located on a freehold plot with direct beach access, the 5BHK bare-shell apartment offers 5,600 square feet of carpet area, four car parks, and high-end lifestyle amenities. The video, emphasising unobstructed sea views from a private balcony, quickly drew a range of reactions from social media users. While some were in awe, many poked fun at the eye-watering cost with witty remarks about multi-generational loans and waiting for their monthly salary to clear.

A man showing a ₹80 crore beachfront apartment in Mumbai. (Instagram/@firoz_realty)

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“Juhu Tara Road — one of Mumbai’s most exclusive addresses, with the Arabian Sea literally at your doorstep. Direct beach access makes this more than just a sea-view residence; it becomes a part of your everyday life,” Firoz Momin, whose Instagram bio says he is a certified real estate advisor, wrote.

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He continued that the apartment has five bedrooms and has a 5,600 sq. ft. carpet area. He explained that it has four covered car parks and is built on a freehold plot of nearly 2,200 sq. m.

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{{^usCountry}} Momin explained, “The Lifestyle: Swimming pool, gymnasium, banquet hall, jogging & walking track, landscaped gardens, open green spaces and direct beach access.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Momin explained, “The Lifestyle: Swimming pool, gymnasium, banquet hall, jogging & walking track, landscaped gardens, open green spaces and direct beach access.” {{/usCountry}}

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He added that the “unparalleled beachfront” in Mumbai, priced at ₹80 crore, offers exclusive, private space for residents.

In a video he shared, the man shows the property sharing that the residents can see the sea from the unit. “It will be a sea view for a lifetime. It will never go.” He added that the balcony is nearly 400 square feet. He then goes around the apartment to show the unfurnished space, adding that it can be customised.

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What did social media say?

An individual joked, “Bahiya theek theek lgao 80 rupee dugi [I will pay ₹80].” Another posted, “Bhai 3 janam ka EMI ho jayega kya..?? [Can I get an EMI for 3 lifetimes?]”

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A third joked, “Bhai Monday ko salary aaega tab aata hu [Will come after I get my salary on Monday].” A fourth commented, “How much is the down payment?” A fifth wrote, “I am ₹20 short, otherwise I would have bought it.”

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)