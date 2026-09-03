Man shows 80 crore beachfront Mumbai apartment: ‘Bhai 3 janam ka EMI ho jayega kya’

A luxury Juhu property listing went viral on social media after a real estate advisor showcased a massive ₹80 crore beachfront residence in Mumbai. Located on a freehold plot with direct beach access, the 5BHK bare-shell apartment offers 5,600 square feet of carpet area, four car parks, and high-end lifestyle amenities. The video, emphasising unobstructed sea views from a private balcony, quickly drew a range of reactions from social media users. While some were in awe, many poked fun at the eye-watering cost with witty remarks about multi-generational loans and waiting for their monthly salary to clear.
“Juhu Tara Road — one of Mumbai’s most exclusive addresses, with the Arabian Sea literally at your doorstep. Direct beach access makes this more than just a sea-view residence; it becomes a part of your everyday life,” Firoz Momin, whose Instagram bio says he is a certified real estate advisor, wrote.
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He continued that the apartment has five bedrooms and has a 5,600 sq. ft. carpet area. He explained that it has four covered car parks and is built on a freehold plot of nearly 2,200 sq. m.
Momin explained, “The Lifestyle: Swimming pool, gymnasium, banquet hall, jogging & walking track, landscaped gardens, open green spaces and direct beach access.”{{/usCountry}}
Momin explained, “The Lifestyle: Swimming pool, gymnasium, banquet hall, jogging & walking track, landscaped gardens, open green spaces and direct beach access.”{{/usCountry}}
He added that the “unparalleled beachfront” in Mumbai, priced at ₹80 crore, offers exclusive, private space for residents.
In a video he shared, the man shows the property sharing that the residents can see the sea from the unit. “It will be a sea view for a lifetime. It will never go.” He added that the balcony is nearly 400 square feet. He then goes around the apartment to show the unfurnished space, adding that it can be customised.
What did social media say?
An individual joked, “Bahiya theek theek lgao 80 rupee dugi [I will pay ₹80].” Another posted, “Bhai 3 janam ka EMI ho jayega kya..?? [Can I get an EMI for 3 lifetimes?]”
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A third joked, “Bhai Monday ko salary aaega tab aata hu [Will come after I get my salary on Monday].” A fourth commented, “How much is the down payment?” A fifth wrote, “I am ₹20 short, otherwise I would have bought it.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)