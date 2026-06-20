Man slams Indian hospital system after grandmother made to wait hours for treatment

A post on social media has drawn attention to the experience of a young man who took his grandmother to a private hospital for a routine consultation. What was meant to be a simple visit soon turned into a long and tiring wait.

Senior citizen care in hospitals questioned after lengthy treatment delay. (X/@iamankitpande)

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He shared his experience online, questioning the lack of coordination and priority for elderly patients in many hospitals. The post has since led to a wider discussion on how senior citizens are treated in healthcare settings across the country.

Long waiting hours raise concern

The post was shared by Ankit Pandey on X. In the caption, he wrote, “Took my grandmother to a private hospital today. The doctor in OPD advised an ultrasound. We waited two hours for the ultrasound and another two hours for the report. An ultrasound report usually takes 10 to 15 minutes to prepare, but by the time we received it, the doctor had already left and we were told to come back the next day. Indian hospitals seem to test the patience of senior citizens more than they treat them. Why is there still no priority system or proper coordination for elderly patients? Or are old people expected to suffer in silence?”

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Internet reacts to the post

Several users responded with concern and frustration. One user asked, “Bhai, how is your grandmother now? Hospitals in India need serious improvement. No one should have to wait like this, especially senior citizens.”

Another user wrote, “The sickest patient is often not the one who complains the most. That is why doctors rely on medical assessment, not waiting room pressure. Ask ten people to give up their slot, and most will not.”

Others focused on systemic issues, with one comment stating, “This kind of situation does not usually happen in private hospitals. They tend to keep patients waiting longer than necessary.”

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Many also emphasised dignity in healthcare. One user wrote, “Growing old should not mean waiting longer for healthcare. Senior citizens deserve priority, respect and timely treatment.” Another added, “Hospitals should prioritise senior citizen care above all else.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.