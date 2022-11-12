Man sleeping in a hammock atop two mountains has stunned the netizens. Watch

Various adventure seekers take over social media to share about their amazing experiences. You will find someone go-karting in the water, hiking a mountain, or even exploring the unexplored. While there are many such videos that give us a thrill, a recent video of an adventure seeker has stunned many people. In a video uploaded by Reddit user @solateor, a man has tucked his hammock between two short mountains. As he is sitting in the hammock, he shows the steep view that surrounds him. The post's caption read, "Hammock atop the Pyrenees in Spain."

Take a look at the man in the hammock between two mountains here:

Since this video was shared, it has been liked by 7800 and also has several comments. One person in the Reddit comments wrote, "But how do you get down? He looks pretty high up above the rock. I assume he crawled up to get in the hammock." A second person added, "I had my hammock of 3 years rip in half when I was 3ft in the air, so this one scares me a little." A third person said, "I'm a paraglider pilot, and I'd NEVER do this. I sit in my seat 3000 feet above the earth, and there's no way I could be in that hammock."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON