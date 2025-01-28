Man snatches phone from woman in broad daylight, drags her for metres in Ludhiana. Video

A disturbing phone-snatching incident, captured on CCTV in Ludhiana, has sent shockwaves across the internet. According to a report by Times Now, the incident occurred on January 26, and the horrifying footage quickly went viral. The alarming event took place near Rose Garden, Ludhiana, and was shared by the Instagram account 1000thingsinludhiana, a local community page. A CCTV video captured a man snatching a woman's phone in Ludhiana.(Instagram/1000thingsinludhiana)

In the video, a woman is seen walking casually while speaking on her phone when a man suddenly grabs it from her hand. As the woman desperately attempts to hold onto the phone, she is violently dragged for several meters.

As the situation escalates, a few bystanders rush towards the woman, offering assistance and trying to stop the thief. Fortunately, a police vehicle arrives at the scene soon after the altercation, although the man had already managed to make his escape.

Watch the clip here:

The video, which was uploaded with the caption, "A CCTV video from Ludhiana is going viral on social media, showing a man snatching a phone from a woman on foot near Rose Garden, Ludhiana. The girl is seen being dragged for some distance before the snatcher could get away with it. The entire incident was recorded on CCTV on 26-01-2025, which happens to be Republic Day. More details are awaited," has since sparked a wave of reactions.

Social media outrage and concerns

The footage has quickly gained widespread attention on social media platforms, with users expressing their shock and disbelief. Comments poured in from concerned individuals calling for stronger action to prevent such incidents.

One user expressed their worry, saying, “This is absolutely shocking! People need to feel safe even when walking down the street.” Another commenter voiced their frustration, writing, “It's terrifying to think this could happen to anyone. The authorities need to take this seriously.” Many users also pointed out the bravery of the bystanders, with one remarking, “Kudos to those who rushed to help her—thankfully they were there.”

Another user added, “This could have been much worse if the woman wasn’t able to hold on as long as she did,” while another commented, “We need more CCTV cameras and stricter law enforcement to prevent such crimes.”

One comment reflected on the public's general unease, saying, “It’s a sad reality that we live in a time when people are so bold to commit such acts in broad daylight.” A final user posted, “I hope they catch this guy soon before he strikes again.”