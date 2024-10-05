'Chhod mera phone': Thief snatches girl's phone through train window in viral video

A shocking video has surfaced online showing a thief snatching a girl's mobile phone through a train window at night, sparking concerns about public transportation safety. A viral video showed a thief snatching a girl's phone through a train window.(X/@ManojSh28986262)

(Also read: Woman nearly falls off moving train as thief snatches her bag. Video is viral)

Disturbing incident caught on camera

The footage captures the thief hanging from the train window, forcefully grabbing the young girl's phone. Despite her desperate attempts to hold onto it, the thief manages to steal the phone and run away. Another girl, sitting opposite, is left stunned, watching in shock as the thief makes his escape.

The authenticity of the viral video, however, could not be independently verified by HT.com.

In the video, the distressed girl is heard shouting, "Chhod mera phone" (leave my phone), and as the thief flees, she exclaims, "mera phone le gaya" (he took my phone), but by that time, it was too late. The entire scene was captured and has since gone viral across social media platforms.

Watch the clip here:

Online outrage over safety concerns

The video has triggered widespread concern about the safety of passengers on public transport. Many netizens have expressed fears over the vulnerability of commuters, especially women, in such settings.

(Also read: ‘Will you take berth forcefully?’: Man without ticket fights with passenger, demands reserved seat. Watch)

One user commented, “How can someone just snatch a phone like that? This is terrifying.” Another added, “I feel unsafe travelling now, especially late at night.”

Others expressed their frustration with the authorities, with one person saying, “Why isn’t there proper surveillance at train stations? This is unacceptable.” Meanwhile, some pointed to a larger issue of crime in the area, with another remarking, “This isn't the first time such an incident has happened. Something needs to change.”

Two other users were divided on the authenticity of the clip. One wrote, "This looks staged, but if it's real, it's truly scary," while another simply commented, "Real or fake, it's a wake-up call for everyone."