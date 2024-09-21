‘Will you take berth forcefully?’: Man without ticket fights with passenger, demands reserved seat. Watch

In recent days, social media has been flooded with complaints from railway passengers highlighting the deteriorating conditions of train journeys, plagued by overcrowding and ticketless travellers occupying reserved seats. Adding to this growing concern, a video showing a heated argument between two passengers over a reserved seat has now gone viral. A viral video showed a heated argument between two passengers on a train,(X/@gharkekalesh)

Video captures unpleasant encounter

Posted on X (formerly Twitter) by the user Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) on Wednesday, the video captures an intense verbal exchange between two men on an Indian train. According to the post’s caption, the argument erupted when a man without a reservation insisted on sitting on a reserved seat. "Verbal kalesh b/w passengers inside Indian Railways over the guy in white shirt didn’t have a reserved seat but he wanted to occupy one," reads the caption.

In the clip, the man, travelling in the sleeper coach without a reserved ticket, is seen demanding a place to sit from a fellow passenger. The reserved seat holder, seated on the side upper berth, refuses to make space, leading to an exchange of sharp words.

The man without the reservation sarcastically asks whether the seat-holder plans on taking the seat home with him, to which the other passenger calmly replies that he has reserved the seat to travel comfortably. “If you want a seat, find an empty one. Why do people book tickets in advance?” he responds.

Watch the entire clip here:

Social media reactions

Since being posted, the video has garnered over nine lakh views, with users in the comments section fiercely discussing the growing problem of ticketless passengers on Indian trains. Many passengers expressed their frustration with how common it has become for those without tickets to demand berths from those who book their seats in advance.

One user commented, “It infuriates me every time I see someone without a ticket asking passengers who have paid for theirs to 'adjust.' It's unfair and disrespectful! Why should people who follow the rules have to make space for those who don't? It's maddening!” Another user shared, "The railway system needs to clamp down on this behaviour. It's becoming impossible to travel peacefully!"

A third user lamented, "Overcrowding and ticketless travel have ruined train journeys. I sympathise with the reserved passenger in this video."

Several others voiced similar opinions, with one writing, "This happens too often! People think they are entitled to take seats without booking."

Another commented, "It’s hard to enjoy a train journey when you have to fight for the seat you’ve paid for. Unacceptable!"