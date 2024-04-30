 Man spends ₹3 lakh to get proposals from rich families for daughter: ‘Next level matchmaking’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Man spends 3 lakh to get proposals from rich families for daughter: ‘Next level matchmaking’

ByArfa Javaid
Apr 30, 2024 11:35 AM IST

The man reportedly paid ₹3 lakh as a premium to receive proposals from families with an annual income of more than Rs. 200 crore for his daughter.

When it comes to arranging marriages for their children, parents spare no effort in seeking the best possible matches. They utilise various means, from tapping into their social networks to seeking the help of matchmakers or creating profiles on matrimonial websites. In a heartwarming display of paternal love, a father went above and beyond for his daughter. He reportedly spent lakhs just to secure the best matches for his daughter. This substantial amount was paid as a fee to a matrimonial agency to receive proposals from families with an annual income of more than Rs. 200 crore.

The post that claimed that a man paid lakhs to get high-profile matches for his daughter gained significant traction on social media. (Representational Image/Unsplash)
The post that claimed that a man paid lakhs to get high-profile matches for his daughter gained significant traction on social media. (Representational Image/Unsplash)

“A friend’s dad paid 3 lakh as a fee to only get rishtas [matches] from families with 200 crore turnover!” posted X user Mishka Rana on the microblogging platform.

Take a look at the post here:

The post, since being shared, has received over 2.4 lakh views, and still counting. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this post on X here:

“That’s next-level matchmaking! Maybe I should start crying around my tax returns on dates. Who knew a W-2 could be a love letter?” posted an individual.

Another added, “Makes sense. Gotta pay a premium for high-quality leads.”

“One of the family members did the same … Paid 2.5L for Rishita from UHNI. It took six months for the girl to find her soulmate. If I don’t go wrong, they have been happily married for the last 6 years and have two kids,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “I know about this matchmaking! My neighbour got married with the help of one such setup. Got married in this super rich family. But they also spent approx 3-4 crores only on weddings!”

“Very normal. This fee is a filter to get crème de la crème. The matchmaker's fee is usually 1-2 per cent of the total expense of the marriage. For example - A wedding costing 1 Crore would get the broker 1-2 lakh easily. This is then adjusted with the initial fee paid,” said a fifth.

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

