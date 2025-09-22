Man spots London's Wembley Stadium 18 km away with iPhone 17 Pro’s ‘crazy zoom’

Apple’s newly launched iPhone 17 Pro is creating waves online after a video showcasing its zoom capability went viral on Instagram. The clip shows the Wembley Stadium arch in London captured from an extraordinary distance of 18 kilometres. A viral clip from London showed the iPhone 17 Pro zooming 18km to capture Wembley Stadium arch.(Instagram/l0.chi)

Viral video from Wandsworth

The video was shared by Instagram user Lorenzo Chiaraluce, who filmed the arch while sitting at his dining table in Wandsworth town. The text overlay on his video read, “Seeing the Wembley Stadium arch from my dining table in Wandsworth town (18 km away). iPhone 17 Pro really said zoom.”

Check out the clip here:

The video was later reshared by the Instagram page ‘UB1UB2: Southall, West London’, where it quickly gained traction, amassing more than 3 lakh views. The repost carried a caption that read, “Galileo Galilei would lose his mind if he saw this video,” while the overlay text noted, “The iPhone 17 Pro zoom is crazy. This is Wembley Stadium viewed from someone’s dining table in Wandsworth.”

User reactions pour in

Social media users reacted with awe and amusement at the impressive zoom feature. One viewer commented, “This looks like something out of a telescope, not a phone.” Another said, “Apple finally gave us a zoom worth the price.” A different user noted, “It almost feels unreal, like the phone is bending reality.” Others chimed in with humorous takes, such as, “Neighbourhood gossip just got an upgrade,” while another wrote, “Now I am worried my neighbours can see me too.” A user added, “This feels like Galileo with Wi-Fi.”

iPhone 17 series launch in India

Apple officially launched the iPhone 17 series in India on 19 September 2025. The iPhone 17 Pro Max, priced at ₹149,900, is available in Silver, Deep Blue and a new Cosmic Orange colour, which has drawn particular attention among Indian buyers for its resemblance to saffron.

The device comes with multiple storage variants, ranging from 256 GB to an enormous 2 TB.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)