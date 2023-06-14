Home / Trending / Man takes parents on a surprise trip to Dubai. Watch their reaction

Man takes parents on a surprise trip to Dubai. Watch their reaction

ByVrinda Jain
Jun 14, 2023 06:14 PM IST

A man took his parents on a surprise trip to Dubai. Watch their heartening reactions inside.

Many of us plan surprises for our parents. From treating them to dinner at five-star restaurants to buying them whatever they wish to have, many children surprise grand surprises for their parents. Now, another such surprise planned by Instagram user Dhaval for his family has gone viral on social media. In a video he shared, you can see Dhaval taking his parents to Dubai.

Man takes parents on surprise trip.(Instagram/@dhavalparmar____)

The video begins to show him telling his parents that they are going to Dubai. Further in the clip, you can see them taking a flight and exploring various places in Dubai. In the post's caption, Dhaval wrote that this was an anniversary surprise for his parents.

Watch the video here.

This post was shared on May 10. Since being posted, it has been liked close to 16,000 times. Many have also shared comments on the post.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "God bless you." A second shared, "Proud of you brother." A third added, "Dream for many." "What a proud moment for your parents," expressed a fourth.

