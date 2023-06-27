Man travels from India to Canada to surprise daughter. Watch her reaction

A heartwarming reunion between a daughter and her dad after nearly two years has left people smiling. The video shows how a man travelled from India to Canada to surprise his daughter. It is one such video that may leave you feeling happy.

The image shows how a dad travelled from India to Canada to surprise his daughter. (Instagram/@shrutva_desai)

“My heart skipped a beat when my papa surprised me with a visit all the way from India to Canada! It was the most incredible moment that I’ll always cherish. I was completely shocked and overwhelmed with emotion when my papa walked through the door. I couldn’t believe he had travelled all that way just to see me! I feel so lucky to have such an incredible dad. I love you so much papa,” reads the caption posted along with the video on Instagram.

The video shows the dad entering a store where his daughter is working. As soon as she sees her dad, she gets emotional. The video then goes on to show the father and daughter embracing each other.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared on June 2. Since being posted, the video has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to 1.8 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, the share has attracted several love-filled comments from people.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video of father-daughter reunion:

“My daughter is doing PhD in Italy. I wish I could meet her like this with a big surprise,” shared an Instagram user. “So incredibly beautiful. You made my month of June. My 91-yr-old father travelled from Ottawa to Toronto in order to attend his only granddaughter's uni graduation; I thought that was impressive! So heartwarming to witness such familial love. Congratulations to you both.” joined another. “Beautiful,” added a third. “Made me cry too... What a lovely surprise,” wrote a fourth.