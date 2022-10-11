Man twirls so fast and with such grace while dancing that netizens are in awe

Some dancing to singing and several other things, people can be seen showcasing their talents all over social media platforms. Whenever these videos surface and go viral, they are also sure to win hearts and stun netizens. That is pretty much what happened when this particular video was shared on Instagram. The video opens to show a man in frame as he strikes an opening pose and one expects that he will soon start dancing. The video then continues to show how the man skilfully twirls, starting from a slower speed to an extremely fast one that has left many people speechless. It will likely have the same effect on you as well.

The video has been shared on Instagram on the page of this dancer named Matthew Deloch. He has over 61,500 followers and is known to regularly post photos and videos of his dancing endeavours, Many of which end up going viral. This particular dance video has been shared with a caption that reads, “I was fighting so hard at the end but the heel didn’t touch the ground LOL.”

Take a look at the video right here:

This video was posted on September 29 and has already received over 8.12 lakh likes.

"Still can’t get over how you did the end," wrote a user on Instagram. "SPEECHLESS, this is by far the best video to that song," said a second. "The arches of my feet hurt just watching this!" said a third. A fourth commented, “I am watching this on loop.”