Man urges employees to stop ‘complaining’ about corporate jobs, says happiness begins with acceptance

A man has sparked a discussion on social media after sharing his blunt take on people who constantly complain about their corporate jobs. Taking to Instagram, Anmol Warikoo shared a video in which he said that many people criticise their jobs without accepting the reality of their own choices.

A man sparked debate after saying happiness at work depended on acceptance, not constant complaints. (Instagram/iron_crafted_life)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also read: ₹7.2 lakh, then quits her corporate job">Woman cuts down on dining and shopping to save ₹7.2 lakh, then quits her corporate job)

In the video, he said, “All right, it is Friday, 9:00 PM. My office laptop, I had some work that I just finished up in 20 minutes. And while working, something came to my mind that I felt I should share with you. After this, a lot of people are going to call me a kiss up or throw insults at me, but I don’t care, because this is the truth that nobody talks about.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He added, “Stop complaining about your corporate job; stop cribbing about your corporate job. If you were that hardworking, that passionate, and that talented, then why are you stuck here? Why didn't you convert your passion into a profession? Why didn't you start your own business? Why didn't you venture into entrepreneurship?” ‘Happiness is a choice’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “Stop complaining about your corporate job; stop cribbing about your corporate job. If you were that hardworking, that passionate, and that talented, then why are you stuck here? Why didn't you convert your passion into a profession? Why didn't you start your own business? Why didn't you venture into entrepreneurship?” ‘Happiness is a choice’ {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Warikoo further said that there is nothing wrong with being “normal” or “mediocre”, comparing it with the fact that not everyone can become a Sachin Tendulkar or a Virat Kohli.

“There is a reason why you are stuck here, and the reason is because you were mediocre, and you are mediocre, just like me. Not everyone can become a Sachin Tendulkar or a Virat Kohli. A lot of people remain completely normal, and there is absolutely nothing wrong with it,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He clarified that he was not supporting toxic work culture and said, “Please know that happiness is a choice. And when your choice is to crib about a job that you do 8 hours a day, every day, you will never stay happy. I am not promoting a toxic work life balance. Please, if your job is genuinely toxic, then leave. But if your job isn't toxic, stop cribbing, start enjoying it, and your life will change.”

(Also read: Bengaluru woman opens up about unexpected challenges after quitting corporate job of 11 years)

The clip was shared with the caption, “I wanted to write a long caption, but the video should be enough. There is no point in cribbing about a thing you do eight hours a day, every day. Either you stop complaining, accept yourself and work with a smile, or you switch the job. It’s as simple as that.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, “This is harsh but needed.” Another said, “Corporate jobs are not always bad, people just compare too much.” A third commented, “So true! totally agree.” Someone else wrote, “This sounds practical, but not everyone has the privilege to switch jobs.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)