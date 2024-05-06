Man uses ‘B2B’ sales to announce about his engagement, gets trolled on social media

When a couple gets engaged, at least one of them takes to social media to share the exciting news. However, this time, when LinkedIn user Bryan Shankman posted about his engagement, it raised many eyebrows. But why? While talking about this milestone in his life, Bryan Shankman used examples of "B2B sales". Soon after he made the post, it went viral and garnered numerous reactions. LinkedIn user Bryan Shankman shared this photo from his engagement.

"I proposed to my girlfriend this weekend. Here's what it taught me about B2B sales. Like a well-run sales cycle, key milestones must be met throughout the relationship to ensure a Closed Won status at the end." wrote cx in the post. He further elaborated on various points, such as "prospect, discovery, demo pricing" and more, and compared them to his relationship. (Also Read: Techie 'urgently hiring junior wife' on LinkedIn shocks people, Internet reacts to the spoof)

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Take a look at the post shared by Shankman here:

This post was shared a few days ago on LinkedIn. Since being shared, it has gained more than 5,000 likes, and the numbers are only increasing. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "At some point, we need to stop this performative nonsense on LinkedIn; it actually makes this app completely insufferable."

A second said, "I got engaged this weekend, and my finance used it for social media engagement. Here's what it taught me about implementing probationary periods in the workplace."

"I never thought I would say this on LinkedIn. But I came here for the comments," shared a third.

A fourth added, "Your girlfriend might have said yes to your proposal, but there's no way she's turning up at the church."

"Elite-level satire. The icing on the cake would be a follow-up post in a few months stressing the importance of not revenue-forecasting using verbal agreements with prospects," shared a fifth.