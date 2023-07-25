Man walks on deadly bridge in Pakistan, video will send shivers down your spine

Adventure lovers are known to pursue experiences that might come off as dangerous to some. From climbing inside frozen waterfalls, sleeping in a hammock on top of mountains to even coming close to sharks - there are many such videos that go viral and leave us stunned. Now, another adventurous video of a man has caught the attention of many. It shows him walking on one of the most dangerous bridges in Pakistan.

Man walks on deadly bridge in Northern Pakistan.

What is shown in this video?

Travel blogger Zee shared this video on Instagram. The clip shows him walking on the Passu Bridge, located in Northern Pakistan. The bridge is made of wooden planks that have cracks on them. There are also ropes on the sides of the bridge for a person to balance. A treacherous stream of the Hunza River courses just beneath the bridge, adding to the peril of crossing it. In the caption of the video, Zee wrote, "Passu bridge located in Hunza, Pakistan locals use it to cross to the village located on the other side."

Watch the video of Zee crossing the Passu Bridge here:

Also

This video was shared on Instagram four days ago. Since being shared on social media, it has been viewed over seven lakh times, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also been liked 70,000 times. Many even shared comments on the video:

Take a look at what people are saying about this clip here:

An individual wrote, "Wow, what scenery." A second added, "Wow, it's incredibly beautiful! I would like to visit here with friends." A third added, "North Pakistan is beautiful as heaven. I wish there were no borders in this world." A fourth commented, "Omg so beautiful but dangerous to cross." A fifth said, "Been there done that! You literally get so dizzy in the middle!" What do you think about this bridge? Would you be brave enough to cross it?

