Man climbs inside a frozen waterfall, shares stunning visuals. Watch

Every time we are on a trip, we try our best to explore the best of nature. Some people take treks, others enjoy the beauty near rivers, and some may walk around a region and soak in the fresh air. While there are many adventures that a person can undertake, would you ever go inside a frozen waterfall?

In a video shared by Reddit user @Plentudeopulance you can see a man has climbed a frozen waterfall on the mountain. Now, as he is standing in one place, he moves his camera inside the waterfall and shows the frozen waves. Some of the water can be seen falling down. However, a majority of the water is turned into a block of ice.

Take a look at the frozen waterfall here:

This video was shared a day back. Since being shared, it has gained 9800 likes and several comments.

One person in the Reddit comments wrote, "The man sounds absolutely genuinely giddy about this, and I have nothing but joy for seeing him just having the best time of his life." A second person added, "That's pretty much how they always form, early in the alpine season. Ice looks solid, though." "Climbed one like this. It was one of the more terrifying experiences of my life. 10/10 beautiful. Would NOT do again," said a third.