Man who quit corporate job to start his own business now earns 1.8 lakh a month working remotely: 'Life's good'

A 33-year-old marketing professional has shared how quitting a full-time corporate job helped him build a business that now earns him over ₹1.8 lakh a month while working remotely. In a post titled, "Quit my full-time job 2 years ago. Now earning 180k+ a month and honestly living my best life," he described the move as "more of a life flex than a money flex."

The OP said that entrepreneurship still requires hard work, but the flexibility has transformed his life. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

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The Redditor said he will turn 33 later this year and that his decision to leave his job in mid-2024 came after years of working long hours. "There was a time I used to work 14-16 hours a day in my full-time job. It almost feels like a past life now," he wrote.

He said that he was confident he could earn more by offering marketing services independently while enjoying greater flexibility and peace of mind. He also credited his father for supporting him financially during the transition, calling it a crucial safety net.

"I quit my full-time job in mid 2024. Deep down i was pretty confident i could earn a lot more selling my marketing services - on my own terms and with a lot more peace of mind. Then i had my daughter last year, but i was already getting there. Thanks to my Dad for having my back because without that safety net things would've been a lot harder," he wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} The Redditor shared that within the first year of freelancing, he landed two clients. However, he said that retaining them initially proved difficult. "There was a lot of friction in the beginning, especially with retaining clients, but things have streamlined since the start of this year," he wrote, adding that he has been working with 2 long-term clients for over 6 months and recently signed another. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Redditor shared that within the first year of freelancing, he landed two clients. However, he said that retaining them initially proved difficult. "There was a lot of friction in the beginning, especially with retaining clients, but things have streamlined since the start of this year," he wrote, adding that he has been working with 2 long-term clients for over 6 months and recently signed another. {{/usCountry}}

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'I'm not tied to the 9-to-5 anymore'

The OP said that entrepreneurship still requires hard work, but the flexibility has transformed his life.

"There are hours-long strategy calls, client meetings, occasional onsite visits, and I spend plenty of hours in front of my laptop getting things done. But I'm not tied to the 9 to 5 job life anymore. No f**king commute either," he wrote.

The Redditor added that he now enjoys simple freedoms, such as shopping for groceries during the day, taking his daughter to the beach on a weekday, and working remotely from his village home during the rainy season. "Life's good," he said.

Looking ahead, he added that he is working with business partners to attract US clients by productising his services. "If we can pull that off, I genuinely think I can 3-4x my earnings," he wrote.

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The Redditor also shared 3 lessons for those considering leaving a corporate job.

He advised against quitting without sufficient savings, a backup plan or financial support. He also encouraged people not to obsess over high-paying clients early on, saying smaller clients helped him build scalable systems. Lastly, he stressed the importance of having proven processes, standard operating procedures (SOPs) and measurable outcomes that demonstrate value to clients.

(Also Read: ₹80 lakh savings wants to quit government job over burnout: 'I don’t think I can continue living like this'">Woman with ₹80 lakh savings wants to quit government job over burnout: 'I don’t think I can continue living like this')

Social media reactions

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The post resonated with many users, who congratulated him on his career shift.

One user wrote, "I agree, Life is good when you can work remotely without any 9 to 5 pressure. Congrats op."

"Happy for you OP. I'm in freelance marketing too and get what you mean about the work culture or it when compared to 9-5. Good luck with your new US clients, hope you get them," commented another.

"What stood out most is that you didn't just chase freedom, you built it with patience, support, hard work & a willingness to learn along the way. The honesty about the difficult parts matters too because we often only see the highlight reel & forget the years of uncertainty behind it. I also love that you acknowledged the role of having support. There's strength in accepting help when you have it & building something of your own," wrote a third user.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)