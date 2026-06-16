Man who trolled mother-daughter duo on X apologises: ‘I'm truly sorry for the trouble, the stress’

A Delhi-based social media user successfully initiated legal action against an online troll who made derogatory remarks about her and her daughter on X. The harasser, identified as Abhisekh Kumar, was summoned to a police station alongside his mother, where he issued a formal public apology for his behaviour. Although the woman chose to grant him a single chance to protect his career prospects after witnessing his mother’s distress, she warned that any future transgression would result in a complaint she won’t withdraw.

What happened?

The troll made derogatory remarks on pictures shared by an X user. (Representational image). (Pexels)

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When Sonia shared a series of photos on X with her daughter, Abhisekh Kumar shared derogatory remarks. Following this, Sonia filed a case against the troll, and it resulted in his public apology.

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Social media user Sonia wrote, “Today, I met Abhisekh Kumar (dudeitsokay) and his mother at the police station. He apologized for the comments he made about me and my daughter and assured us that he will not target or write such things about any girl in the future.”

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{{^usCountry}} She continued, “I chose to give him one chance after meeting his mother. However, if he repeats this behavior with anyone, I will file another complaint, and next time I will not withdraw it,” adding, “To everyone who kept saying that cyber complaints don’t lead to any action that’s simply not true. Action can and does happen. Healthy trolling may be acceptable within limits, but harassment is not. There is a clear difference between trolling and targeted harassment, and whenever that line is crossed, every woman has the right to take legal action.” Why did she forgive him? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She continued, “I chose to give him one chance after meeting his mother. However, if he repeats this behavior with anyone, I will file another complaint, and next time I will not withdraw it,” adding, “To everyone who kept saying that cyber complaints don’t lead to any action that’s simply not true. Action can and does happen. Healthy trolling may be acceptable within limits, but harassment is not. There is a clear difference between trolling and targeted harassment, and whenever that line is crossed, every woman has the right to take legal action.” Why did she forgive him? {{/usCountry}}

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Sonia tweeted, “Many people may ask why I forgave him. The answer is simple: I considered his mother’s feelings and did not want his job to be affected. But if something like this happens again, I will not be as lenient.”

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In her tweet, she also thanked the Delhi Police. “A special thank you to Delhi Police for their support and assistance throughout this matter. And thank you to all my mutuals and everyone who stood by me and helped me, even without knowing me personally. Your support meant a lot.”

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(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Sonia; this report will be updated when she responds.)

Abhisekh Kumar expresses remorse:

In a tweet post, Abhisekh Kumar, who goes by dudeitsokay, wrote, “I'm really sorry to that mom and her daughter. I'm truly sorry for the trouble, the stress, and all the hurt I caused with what I did. I feel bad about it and I regret it a lot. I promise I won't ever do anything again that disrespects or harms any woman's modesty.”

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He added, “I'm also requesting my followers to not indulge or say anything to her or any other women whatsoever.”

(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Abhisekh Kumar; this report will be updated when she responds.)